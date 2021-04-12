Milly Tapper from Australia is aiming for the Paralympic medal in Tokyo in table tennis

She ranks third in the world.

She is a Gold Medalist of the Commonwealth Games, a Bronze Medalist of the World Championships and is now on track for a podium finish in Tokyo.

Milly Tapper is heading to her third Paralympic Games in August with a history of achieving her goals.

“I quite enjoy setting goals for myself and it’s always nice when you can tick them off,” said Tapper.

“The last one I really want to tick off is a medal at the Paralympic Games that we worked very hard on.”

Tapper competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics and Paralympic Games, becoming the first Australian athlete to achieve that feat in the same year.

“That came about as a childhood dream, to try and compete in table tennis for Australia,” she said.

Tapper initially only competed in healthy competitions and was crowned Australian Junior Champion six times.

She was born with nerve damage in her right arm, resulting in Erb’s paralysis. She never considered it a disability.

“As I went through the years I tried to qualify for the Olympics about two or three times and missed several Commonwealth Games and missed, then 2012 was my first Paralympic Games,” said Tapper.

[That] Helped in terms of progress in international results and when 2016 came it was a very successful year for me. I qualified for both the Olympic and Paralympic games and made it a dream. “

Tapper has a knack for making things sound easy, but the reality was very different in 2016.

“It was definitely pretty hectic,” she laughed.

Once the Paralympics were over, it felt like a steam train had hit me head-on.

“When I really had to stop and turn it off, I really felt it then, luckily I have great people around me helping to manage that.

“It’s exciting right now, and you just keep driving with all the adrenaline that comes with the Games.”

Tapper focused on Tokyo

In Tokyo, Tapper will focus exclusively on the Paralympic Games, where Australia will host its largest table tennis team in history, with 11 athletes already qualified.

In the Class 10 classification in which Tapper competes, she is currently ranked third in the world behind Polish Natalia Partyka and Australian teammate Yang Qian.

“Over the past year I have done everything, also given the circumstances, to put myself in the best position [win a medal], ‘Said Tapper.

“We come there to compete and see how we go, but regardless of the result, I’ve especially enjoyed the last two years of training and preparation.”

With the help of an Australian Institute of Sport grant, the team has been able to train on eight newly purchased San-Egg tables, the same ones they will be using in Tokyo.

“It certainly makes a difference, a lot has been adapted to that,” said Tapper.

“Some [tables] can be faster so the ball can slide through, or slower and the ball will stop, so it’s really good that we have the ability to adapt.

“Everyone is different in style and what they prefer, I would say [these tables] are slower so there is an adjustment just for me.

“For example, the ball doesn’t come through, it stops, so I have to remember to go forward more.”

The squad’s former tables will be donated to community groups, potentially creating the next Milly Tapper.

“I started playing sports for fun at lunchtime when I was eight years old in elementary school, so now I’ve been competing for nearly 23 years,” said Tapper.

“I think the great thing about the sport, everyone has played it at some point and no matter how old you are or how good you are, everyone can enjoy it.”

Despite Tokyo on the cusp of a fourth wave of coronavirus, Tapper, like most athletes, doesn’t waste time worrying about situations beyond her control.

“To be fair, the only updates I generally get are from the people around me, because I’m not much of a news viewer,” she said.

“Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, is that what’s happening right now?’.

“But if they say it’s going to continue, okay, then we’re working on just keeping the bigger goal in mind.”

Tapper also has a message for the rest of the world.

“We’re coming, and I think we’ll give them a good fight,” she said.