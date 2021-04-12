Tigers will play host to Grambling on Tuesday

Grambling State Tigers (11-16) at LSU Fighting Tigers (20-12)

DATE TIME

Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La.

RADIO

Affiliates of LSU Sports Radio Network

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live statistics at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

The game can be viewed on SEC Network +, accessible from Watch ESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app

SERIES RECORD VS. GRAMBLING

LSU leads the all-time series with Grambling, 9-0, with all nine games played in Baton Rouge, starting with the first meeting between the schools in 2009. LSU defeated GSU 9-0 on April 2, 2019, in the most recent meeting between the teams.

PITCHING MATCHUP

LSU Fr. RH Hellmers (5-1, 3.46 ERA, 26.0, 9 BB, 29 SO)

GSU TBA

QUOTE PAUL MAINIERI

“We’ve played Grambling nine times since 2009, and it’s always a very competitive game. They play really well now and have had a series win over Southern last weekend, so I know they will come here with a lot of confidence. that some of our guys pitch Tuesday who didn’t travel to Kentucky with us last weekend. Theo Miles pitched really well in our last weekday game, and I’d love to see him get another chance. We have a few kids who are at work Zachary Murray and Brooks Rice and we have to get them in a game. I want to see Javen Coleman back in a game and see what he can do, and I’d love to see it Alex Brady back on the hill. We need to figure out what the best options are going to be for us as our bullpen enters the South Carolina series this weekend. “

ABOUT LSU

LSU is No. 26 in this week’s official NCAA RPI ratings, and the Tigers are No. 6 in terms of schedule.

LSU is No. 3 in the nation for home runs with 52 in the year; Old Dominion and Arkansas lead the nation with 54.

LSU won three of their four games last week, including a SEC Series win in Kentucky during the weekend when the Tigers hit .343 in last week’s four games with 41 runs on 49 hits, including six doubles, three triples and six homers.

Freshman short stop Jordan Thompson hit .600 (9-for-15) with one triple, three RBI and six runs in four games last week, helping LSU to three wins in the Tigers victory in Kentucky, Thompson batted .667 (8-for- 12) with one triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Thompson also walked once in the series and was hit by a pitch, which placed an on-base percentage of .714 in 14 at bats. Thompson’s two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday in Kentucky gave LSU a crucial insurance run in the 8-6 victory of the Tigers.

LSU bait Landon Marceaux pitched brilliantly in the Tigers’ Game 1 victory on Kentucky Friday, limiting the Wildcats to two runs, one of which was earned in 7.1 innings with seven hits, no walks and eight strikeouts. Marceaux retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, and he didn’t allow a Kentucky baserunner to get past first base until the sixth inning. Marceaux defeated a Kentucky team that was No. 3 in the SEC in cumulative batting average and entered Friday’s game. He lowered his cumulative ERA to 1.89 this season.

Designated Hitter Cade Beloso last week batted .545 (6-for-11) in four games with one double, seven RBI and three runs in LSU’s series win in Kentucky, Beloso batted .500 (5-for-10) with one double, seven RBI and two runs scored, he also walked and was hit twice by a pitch, placing a .571 on-base percentage for the series in LSU’s 15-2 win over UK on Friday night, Beloso collected four RBI with a pair of two-run singles he contributed a sacrifice fly and an RBI-single in Saturday’s LSU-victory, and added a runscoring single in Sunday’s game. Beloso increased his batting average by 38 points over the course of last week’s four games, from .202 to .240.

Junior right-handed AJ Labas delivered a quality start for the Tigers on Saturday, defeated Kentucky and had a series win. Labas limited the Wildcats to three runs on six hits in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts, with 98 pitches fired.

Third baseman Cade Doughty batted .444 (8-for-18) and hit two doubles and five RBI’s at first baseman last week Tre ‘Morgan registered a double, two homers, six RBI and three runs scored, and leftfielder Gavin Dugas conducted his first career triple, hit two homeruns, batted in four runs and scored five runs.

ABOUT GRAMBLING

Grambling is 8-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference games, and the Tigers won two of three SWAC games over Southern last weekend.

GSU started the 2021 season by losing the first 12 games, but the Tigers are 11-4 in their last 15 games.

The Tigers hit .268 as a team with 42 doubles, six triples and 25 home runs; GSU has recorded stolen 52 times in 64 attempts.

Grambling is led at home by outfielder Jahmoi Percival, who hits .340 with five doubles, three triples, two homers and 22 RBI-infielder Cameron Bufford hits .295 with team-heights of six doubles, six homers and 23 RBI outfielder Joseph Gunn in second in the squad with five homeruns.