IPL 2021: We have a devastating battle unit, says Eoin Morgan | Cricket News







It was an emphatic batting game by KKR’s top order with opener Nitish Rana (80 of 56 balls) running wild in the company of Rahul Tripathi (53 of 29 balls) in a 104-run partnership as they were 145 for one after 15 overs. CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders possess one of the most destructive batting lineups in the IPL, which was fully seen in the 10-run win at Sunrisers Hyderabad, said skipper Eoin Morgan.It was an emphatic batting game by KKR’s top order with opener Nitish Rana (80 of 56 balls) running wild in the company of Rahul Tripathi (53 of 29 balls) in a 104-run partnership as they were 145 for one after 15 overs. A mini-collapse followed, but that didn’t derail them, as Vice Captain Dinesh Karthik’s cameo of 22 not out of nine balls took them to a challenging 187 for six.

“One of the many strengths we have within our squad is that two of the country’s most talented guys open the batter for us,” Morgan said at the post-game virtual media conference.

Freed from captain’s “burden”, Karthik hit two sixes and one four to keep them from going backfoot after losing Andre Russell, Rana and Morgan for three runs. Good to win our 100th IPL competition. Well done guys … @ KKRiders @ prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @ NitishRana_27 #Rahul https://t.co/E1zOX9f33y – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 1618162992000 “Tripathi today at number 3 played beautifully, and the middle rank we have is extremely versatile. When Dinesh plays or Andre plays the game he can play, you will see a very destructive hitting unit that has the potential to win your matches. ”

The skipper was all credit to Rana playing the winning knockout days after recovering from a COVID-19 attack.

“I’m really happy that Nitish clearly won a game-winning innings today. What impressed me most in his innings was the method he used. IPL 2021: Nitish Rana will help Kolkata Knight Riders to 100 IPL wins “He played very aggressively and always took a positive option, which really paid off for our at bat.”

Speaking of Karthik, who was seen hitting No. 6, Morgan said the wicket-keeper-batsman is happy with the role he has been given.

“Dinesh is happy with where he is at the moment. Of course we have regular conversations with him as vice captain and I as captain.”

KKR’s big-hitting Russell (5 of 5 balls) may not have clicked with the bat, but the Jamaican was seen bowling to death when he defended 22 runs in the last over. 19 IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad for 100th IPL win Show captions Kolkata Knight Riders started their Indian Premier League campaign with a 10-point victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. (PTI photo for IPL) Half centuries of Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53) formed the core of Kolkata’s 187/6, after being bombarded, despite Hyderabad making a strong comeback in the last five overs by claiming five wickets for 42 runs. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 61 of 44 balls went in vain as Kolkata limited Hyderabad to 177/5 in 20 overs. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Jonny Bairstow, who made 55 of 40 balls, and Pandey had awakened Hyderabad’s hopes with a 92-point score for the third wicket, but Pat Cummins brought Kolkata back into the game when he removed Bairstow. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Previously, Rana and Tripathi were in a 93-run grandstand for the second wicket before Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi put the brakes on Kolkata’s run-spree. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Rashid, who had already neatly bowled Shubman Gill, let dan-man Andre Russell catch only five in depth to finish with an impressive 2/24. (PTI photo for IPL) Nabi (2/32) then dealt two vital beats from consecutive deliveries in the 18th. Rana made an easy catch for a long time after hitting nine fours and four sixes, and Morgan was caught on a deep back square leg. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Hyderabad’s response had early setbacks as Wriddhiman Saha (7) and Captain David Warner (3) fell cheaply against Shakib Al Hasan and Prasidh Krishna respectively, with just 10 runs left on the board. (ANI Photo / IPL Twitter) Pandey and Bairstow threatened to chase the goal, but Bairstow was caught by Rana on the back point in the 13th over and Krishna returned to claim Nabi’s wicket, finishing 2/35. (PTI photo for IPL) “I’m really happy. Andre has been a big part of the franchise for a long time,” said Morgan.

“It is clear that if you are a player with that talent and talent, you have so much to offer at every stage, and today he did. Bowling to death is not an easy task, and he has managed to get us over the line. to get. . ”

Spinner veteran Harbhajan Singh, who took first over of the match, nearly took over David Warner’s prized scalp, but his catch was dropped by Pat Cummins at one point.

Harbhajan didn’t come bowling after the impressive first over and Morgan defended the decision.

“It has more to do with matchups. A lot of preparation is needed in analyzing the opposition team, and bowling the first over of the match was a decision based on that,” he said.

“He created a great opportunity. Unfortunately, the catch fell away. And the role he played from then on, of course using his experience to talk to other players, was excellent.

“Since he arrived in the camp, he has more energy than anyone else in the squad, so fantastic. Hopefully he can keep doing that.”

KKR takes on Mumbai Indians next Tuesday.







