Battle college football to look ahead as spring practice concludes before the 2021 season

Spring games have begun as teams spend the following month phasing out spring workouts and preparing to enter the off-season conditioning portion of the college football calendar. Every fan uses whatever information they can get from scrimmages or open exercises, hoping to get a sense of what the depth chart will look like in the fall. Most coaches won’t announce winners here in April, but we can often find out who has the leg up in these fights based on who’s joining the supposed starters, as teams work to build chemistry among the players who will compete on the field in the trap.

While quarterback fights are the easy headlines for many fans, we’ve also identified a few other positions to highlight here on a trip across the country, taking a look at some of the most important position battles in college football this spring. Still, of course, quarterbacks are also mentioned, as every team with College Football Playoff hopes to know that it needs a game changer on the position to succeed at the highest level of the modern game.

Alabama: Wide Receivers

Names to know: John Metchie III, Slade Bolden, Javon Baker, Xavier Williams, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Jahleel Billingsley

While Bryce Young is the supposed starting QB, taking over from Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones, figuring out the production hole behind Heisman winner DeVonta Smith brings a lot more uncertainty. Now that Smith and Jaylen Waddle have joined the NFL with Najee Harris, the last pieces of the star-studded recruiting classes that helped win national championships in 2017 and 2020 are gone. But since Alabama is Alabama, there are of course options.

We saw John Metchie III emerge from Waddle’s injury and finish with nearly 1,000 yards on the season, but he will miss Alabama’s A-Day spring game this Saturday as he continues to recover from an injury. Slade Bolden will almost certainly play a part in the offense, possibly as a versatile inside or slot receiver, but what’s interesting is who comes out as the new game changers on the outside. Javon Baker and Thaiu Jones-Bell are four-star prospects from Tide’s 2020 class, both among the top 35 players in the position, and could line up for those snaps on offense. What adds intrigue to the discussion is that Bill O’Brien takes on the role of offensive coordinator. With that in mind, look for Jahleel Billingsley to have a huge season and potentially emerge as one of the best tight ends in the country.

Names to know: Jack Miller, CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord

Miller started the 2020 season as the listed backup for Fields, but Stroud finished the year as No. 2 and was the highest-rated candidate from the Ohio State recruitment course in 2020. McCord is a five-star Pennsylvania freshman from the 2021 class who signed up early and will also be in the mix. Stroud’s high ceiling, the No. 3 quarterback in class behind DJ Uiagalelei and Bryce Young, gives him an edge when we put the fight against each other. But with two sophomores and a freshman in the mix, I’d expect this fight to last as long as Day can stretch it.

With the spring game arriving this weekend, Columbus’ sense of the fact is that the Buckeyes should be in a good place no matter who becomes the starter, thanks to the talent level of all three, the depth and most importantly, the power. from the wide receiver position. With Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jackson Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming next to the tight ends, any quarterback on the Ohio State offense will look good.

Names to know: Wanya Morris, Chris Murray, Erik Swenson

Oklahoma has routinely fired one of the best attack lines in the entire country, but there are some key parts that need to be replaced in order for the Sooners to live up to that high standard set under Coach Bill Bedenbaugh. They bring both starting guards back in Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, but need new starters at the tackle and center, a position held by one of the country’s best in Creed Humphrey for the past three seasons.

Lincoln Riley has turned to the transfer portal to meet these needs, bringing in Tennessee’s Morris to play tackle – likely opposite Erik Swenson – and UCLA’s Chris Murray to play. Getting that group to gel quickly is key to Oklahoma’s hopes to not only make it to the College Football Playoff again, but to compete for a national championship.

Texas: Linebacker

Names to know: Ray Thornton, Jaylan Ford, David Gbenda

The most famous name is DeMarvion Overshown, but he’s been out all spring after undergoing shoulder surgery prior to spring training. The reason the linebackers are so important to Texas, especially for this spring, is the job of replacing both the All-American Joseph Ossai (to the NFL Draft) and Juwan Mitchell (in the transfer portal with some boards suggesting a possible return to the team).

Overshown will be one of the protagonists in the new Texas defense led by co-coordinators Pete Kwiatowski and Jeff Choate, but keep an eye out for LSU transfer Ray Thornton here this spring, as well as Ford and Gbenda, a pair of rotating players in the state that saw a lot of action in 2020 but now have the chance to emerge as potential startups.

Jacob Copeland could play a key role in the Florida attack in the 2021 season. Getty images



Florida: wide receiver and tight tip

Names to know: Jacob Copeland, Trent Whittemore, Xzavier Henderson, Ja’Markis Weston

The exodus from offense for the Gators is remarkable, so there are plenty of snaps and replays up for grabs. How those positions fall apart will affect assumed starting quarterback Emory Jones’ ceiling. Not only is Kyle Pitts gone, but so are Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and even offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

Copeland and Whittemore should queue for a lot of work, but look for Henderson or Weston as potential escape candidates. This is a deep room also featuring Justin Shorter coming out of his first season with the Gators following his transfer from Penn State and some tight ends in Keon Zipperer and Kemore Gamble who don’t have to be Kyle Pitts to serve as a major factor in the offense.

Names to know: Cade McNamara, JJ McCarthy, Alan Bowman

When a tree falls in the forest and a spring game takes place with no media and no fans, does it make a noise? Michigan held its under-the-radar spring game this weekend, and all we have at our disposal for analysis are a few highlights released by the team.

McNamara is leading the quarterback race after leading the Blue team to a 22-10 win and being named MVP of the spring game. McCarthy brought in a lot of intrigue as an early enroller who also happens to be the top-rated high school quarterback prospect, signed by Jim Harbaugh, but the same tools that enabled McNamara to win the job away from Joe Milton in 2020, have given him an advantage in the fight this spring. We return to this quarterback room in the fall, when McCarthy had a full off-season of college conditioning and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman joins the mix as an instant access transfer.

Georgia: wide receiver

Names to know: Dominick Blaylock, Jermaine Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Kearis Jackson, Justin Robinson

Obviously the headline here is how important the wide receiver position is to follow George Pickens ripping his ACL. Kirby Smart wants the Bulldogs to have an explosive and vertical passing attack this fall with JT Daniels as the quarterback, so they need some wide receivers to emerge as high-level game changers to bring that to fruition. Sadly, this is definitely going to be a battle that skips in the fall because, as you’ll see in Georgia’s spring game, there just aren’t that many healthy broad receivers.

Blaylock and Rosemy-Jacksaint are both back to health after seasonal injuries in 2020 (Blaylock an ACL in pre-season camp; Rosemy-Jacksaint a broken ankle in the loss to Florida), and Burton suffered a hyperextension in the spring. exercise that keeps him out of the spring game. Look for that to give a handful of young receivers the opportunity to play downfield, including freshman Robinson, as Georgia fans hope to turn this injury-riddled room into a force by the time everyone (sans Pickens) is completely healthy again . .

Iowa: Line of Defense

Names to know: Zach VanValkenburg, Yahya Black, Noah Shannon, Logan Jones

According to 247 Sports, it is possible that the Hawkeyes will use “as many as 10 players in the rotation of the defense line”. That’s what happens when you lose Daviyon Nixon, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and Chauncey Golston, a runner-up from the first team.

However, Iowa renders VanValkenburg back as the one constant in a group that has been an important part of the program’s identity over the years, but those other positions on the line are up for grabs. Black, a redshirt freshman, will almost certainly get the chance to run with the starters early, but there is a long list of competitors for both the tackle and end that will get their chances this spring and into the fall.

Names to know: Jack Coan, Brendon Clark, Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner

It’s hard not to assume that Coan has an edge here based on the motivations of his departure from Wisconsin and arrival in South Bend, but we’ve seen enough quarterback fights to at least wait for his first impressions on it. practice field before we put the supposed starter tag next to his name in our notes.

Coan, with 18 starts in Wisconsin under his belt, including a Big Ten championship game and a Rose Bowl appearance in 2019, is enrolled and will be available for spring practice, but the most intriguing competitor for the track is freshman Tyler Buchner. The four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruitment course enrolled early and will also get a chance to push his spot on the depth chart and maybe even playtime.