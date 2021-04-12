Sports
Josh Christensen, the perennial tennis star, is bound by his love for the Panthers team
It all started with his grandfather, Harold Christensen. Until he died in 2015, Harold would take Josh and his older brother Matt across the street from his house to the tennis courts at Quarry Hill Park. This continued day after day through the summer as Harold taught the brothers the proper way to hit forehand, backhands, and serve. Harold, a former college player, knew his stuff.
But tennis strokes weren’t nearly all he taught them. This man of deep religious faith and principles also taught them how to “be.”
He was everything to me, said Josh, now a Rochester Century senior and one of the best players in the state. He had me there when I first got to hold a racket. He taught me how to hit balls. But he also taught me so much more, such as sportsmanship and respect for your opponent. He had such a passion for it. If it hadn’t been for him I’m not sure I’m a tennis player.
Josh took similar lessons from his father, Perry Christensen, another former college tennis player. And older brother Matt, a Century tennis star like Josh who graduated in 2018, also set a standard.
Now, after sucking it all in and taking it all to heart, Josh has landed as one of the best players and characters freshman Century coach Ben Maes could imagine.
Josh’s actions ensured that Maes was so pleasant the first week at work. And Maes has seen all the fun and good feeling that comes from Josh’s teammates, direct recipients of all the youngest Christensen’s lessons they’ve learned.
Maes could not hope for a better leader than this man.
Josh makes every child feel like part of the team and part of every exercise, Maes said. When he’s next to them, you can see kids taking it up a notch. You want an example like Josh is, a senior with such a good attitude.
New and improved
It’s also nice to have a senior with his kind of game. Christensen has put his skill on display in a Century uniform seemingly forever. He was already a member of the varsity in seventh grader.
Now, a strong and completed 6-foot-1, Christensen has grown exponentially both physically and in his skills. An all-state roster in junior football, this is a versatile athlete. But it is also one that has mainly invested in tennis, a sport that next year plays on the national power of Division III Gustavus Adolphus College.
As for the high school tennis scene, Christensen hasn’t been seen there since he was a sophomore, with COVID wiped out last season. In 2019 he played number 2 singles in a fiercely competitive Panthers team.
Now it is easily lifted to the number 1 spot. He did it while expanding his game, going from almost exclusively a basic player to a man who can now quickly finish points with rushes to the net.
He has the athleticism and size to be a big deal for opponents with this new approach.
Still, consistently switching to this new style isn’t easy for Christensen, who was content for so long to outlive opponents from baseline.
It has been a challenge; it’s hard not to go back to my old style, he said. But I think I’m getting there. I think I can beat almost anyone in the state if I do it right.
One thing that wasn’t a challenge for Christensen is enjoying every high school tennis season. As many individual tournaments as he plays in a year, this is still his favorite time of the year.
He loves to have teammates. And they love to have it.
