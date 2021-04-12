Sports in Minnesota postponed, including Blues Hockey, after shooting involving an officer





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves have postponed games scheduled for Monday due to safety concerns following the deadly shooting of a black man by police and the potential for unrest in the area. Major League Baseballs Twins and Boston Red Sox were scheduled to start a four-game series at Target Field on Monday-afternoon. The Twins said their decision was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and state and local officials out of respect for the tragic events that took place yesterday. There was no word yet on rescheduling or the status of games scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The NHLS Wild would host the St. Louis Blues Monday night, a game the team said had been postponed out of respect for the community. That match was moved to May 12. The NBA also announced that Monday night’s scheduled game between the Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets had been postponed in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area. The shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright took place on Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a suburb next to Minneapolis. The death sparked violent protests, with agents in riot gear clashing with protesters until Monday morning. The Brooklyn Center police chief said the shooting was accidental as the officer involved planned to fire a tranquilizer gun and not a handgun during a fight with Wright. Police tried to arrest him on the basis of an outstanding warrant. The metropolitan area is already on edge due to the ongoing trial of the first of four police officers charged in May for George Floyd’s death. More AP MLB Coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Send an email to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.







