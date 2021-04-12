Florida lands 4th transfer as CSU’s Fleming formally commit





GAINESVILLE, Florida (AP) Florida landed his fourth transfer in two weeks on Monday, when former Charleston Southern Guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. formally committed to the Gators. The 1.85 meter tall Fleming had an average of 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior with the Buccaneers last season. He was named the Big South’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He announced his decision on social media. Fleming will be a graduate transfer for the Reconstruction Gators, who received recent pledges from Penn State security guard Myreon Jones, Kansas City security guard Brandon McKissic and Boston College forward CJ Felder as Coach Mike White resets his roster. Florida also targeted Furman forward Noah Gurley, but chose to move to Alabama. White’s latest additions are likely to give Florida a starting lineup made up entirely of players who started their college careers elsewhere. Teams across the country face dropouts and rebuilding as players benefit from NCAA’s lenient transfer rules and a portal that is expanding to around 1,200 guys looking for new places to play. White has had more success with transfers than high school recruits, landing Jalen Hudson, Canyon Barry, Egor Koulechov and Kerry Blackshear since replacing NBA-bound Billy Donovan in 2015. The core of Florida’s current squad includes three transfers: great man Colin Castleton (Michigan), point guard Tyree Appleby (Cleveland State) and forward Anthony Duruji (Louisiana Tech). Castleton put his name on the NBA concept in hopes of getting feedback on ways to improve. He has not hired a broker and is expected to stay in school. Florida turned back to the portal to replace six players who left the program after a second round loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament. Guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis got into the NBA draft with plans to hire agents. Shooting guard Noah Locke, attacker Omar Payne, backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve attacker Osayi Osifo left the program hoping to find more playing time or a more prominent role elsewhere. Story continues The Gators signed a recruit for their class-talented 2021 guard Kowacie Reeves. More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos