IIT-M to run a cricket hackathon





The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras hosts a cricket hackathon for students, professionals and data scientists. Interested persons can participate individually or in a team of up to four people. There are no registration fees. Registrations start on Tuesday at https: // onlinedegree.iitm.ac. in / match Match updates will be posted on social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. In the match, which is hosted by the wing that offers B.Sc in Programming on Data Science, participants are given data from previous T20 matches and must predict the score at the end of six overs in each innings for a series of matches. . The game lasts approximately 50 innings of the T20 games. The results of the predicted score and the actual score are released the day after the game is played. The competitor / team with the lowest error in their 50-inning prediction will be declared the overall winner. The top 50 winners in the overall competition will receive cash and certificates, and daily winners will receive T-shirts, the institute has announced. Cricket enthusiasts who are not programmers can participate in the Guess the score event, details of which are available on the website. Prathap Haridoss, senior professor of the B.Sc program, said the competition is academically driven to inspire young people to explore the field of data science and its applications and to pursue careers in the field.

