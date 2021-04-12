



BIRMINGHAM, Alabama The Southeastern Conference has announced the rescheduling of two women’s tennis matches due to postponement in the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19. The Tennessee at Texas A&M game that was postponed on March 12 and the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game that was postponed on March 7 have been moved to the following dates: Wednesday, April 14, Tennessee in Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT Friday, April 16 Ole Miss in Texas A&M 10:00 a.m. CT The SECs COVID-19 Management Requirements, as developed by the SECs Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available at SECsports.com FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN -Cash dispenser- About Texas A&M Athletics | House of the 12th man: Texas A&M, one of the most successful athletics departments in the country, was ranked # 15 in the most recent Learfield IMG College Directors Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions to finish nationally in the top 20 of the prestigious rankings of athletic successes for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information go to www.12thMan.com About Texas A&M University: Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a premier research institution with nearly $ 1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The president of Texas A&M University strategically oversees campuses in Bryan-College Station and Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar. We include the Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy as well as the Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information go to www.tamu.edu







