New Millennium Travel Trend: 5 Frequently Asked Questions About Cruising, Latest Travel News

With cruises being the only overseas trip available to Singaporeans, a vacation at sea sounds inviting.

If your last cruise was back to elementary school, you are in for a treat like Royal Caribbean International shows how enjoyable cruising has become.

In addition to the glorious sundecks, stunning meals and casinos, major cruise lines have reinvented themselves with exciting new and innovative activitiesFor example, Royal Caribbean International offers a wide range of sea adventures such as rock climbing, indoor skydiving and surfing.

If you’ve never been there or are curious about new offers, these answers will make you book that cruise vacation.

Q1: Why would I want to spend my days on a ship to nowhere?

With Royal Caribbeans Quantum of the Seas, the ship is the destination! Think exciting features like the FlowRider surf simulator, a climbing wall and Ripcord from iFly, the only skydiving simulator at sea.

There is also SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.

You can race around in bumper cars, attend dance classes, or challenge friends to table tennis and Xbox games.

In the evening, enjoy world-class productions at the Royal Theater, featuring acrobats, vocalists and dancers, or visit one of the onboard bars and lounges.

You can also take a dip in the North Star, a glass-encased viewing capsule with an unparalleled 360-degree view of the ocean at more than 90 meters above sea level. Then have a robot bartender at the Bionic Bar mix a martini for you.

Q2: Will I be off grid?

Not at all. Royal Caribbeans VOOM has the fastest internet at sea with onboard Wi-Fi speed six times faster than any other cruise ship.

With the VOOM Surf Voyage Package, you can cruise the web, send emails or text messages to friends and family. If you want to post IG worthy photos of beautiful sunsets from your stateroom balcony, make video calls or have Netflix in bed, opt for the VOOM Surf + Stream Voyage package.

Q3: What is included in my cruise fare?

Basic fares include a modern stateroom, most meals, entertainment, organized activities and amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, Jacuzzis and a gym.

If you think value for money, a cruise is better than a stay that typically costs between $ 250 and $ 500 a night for a standard room with no meals or unique activities.

In comparison, Royal Caribbean offers cruise deals such as a 50 percent discount on cruise fares, free sailing for children and an additional 10 percent discount for seniors (before taxes and tips).

Q4: What can my young children do?

Children from 3 to 12 years old can join Royal Caribbeans Adventure Ocean youth programs with free events and activities that they can enjoy for hours on end.

Toddlers can enjoy imaginative play or tinker with interactive science experiments, while older kids will enjoy sports tournaments, video games, and scavenger hunts while engaging in me-time or reconnecting with Hubby.

We hear that the solarium is an adults’ retreat with pools, hot tubs, lounge area and beautiful ocean views, great for R&R.

For the little ones, the Royal Babies (6 to 18 months) and Royal Tots (18 to 36 months) programs offer fun toddler playgroup classes to help you create precious memories with your baby.

V5. Is cruising safe in a Covid-19 era?

Royal Caribbean International has strict health and safety protocols to protect you and your loved ones.

All ships undergo thorough ship-wide disinfection and new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems deliver 100 percent fresh, filtered air to interior spaces. High-traffic areas such as elevators and stairs are sterilized at sea every two hours.

The Quantum of the Seas medical center has also been upgraded with more critical care facilities and faster tests. Royal Caribbean International will cover certain Covid-19-related costs for your travel party, such as on-board medical care, quarantine and transport home.

All passengers must test negative for Covid-19 before boarding. Sailings are limited to no more than 50 percent of the ship’s usual capacity for maximum social distance.

Ready to go on an adventure? Visit www.royalcaribbean.com.sg to book your cruise vacation now. Sailings have been extended until October 2021.