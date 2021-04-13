Sports
Don Sweeney has added three new pieces to the puzzle, but do they fit the Bruins well?
All of this, with 17 games remaining in the regular season, should be marked with an asterisk. While cautious pickups, none of these three are the equivalent of Sweeney landing Rick Nash, the biggest catch at the time, at the 2018 deadline.
Had it not been for the concussion Nash sustained just days after arriving, which eventually saw him retire, the great right winger might have lifted the Bruins all the way to a cup title. They came in one win a year later, with Nash by then parked in a rocker on the porch, cutting off coupons and his bountiful blessings of good health.
Of Sweeney’s three weekend additions, Hall certainly has the game, speed and pedigree to deliver the biggest payout. At the age of 29, he is 11 years away from the # 1 overall draft pick and just three from the title of the NHL MVP for his 2017-18 season (39-5493) with the Devils.
An interesting note about that MVP season: The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left winger, under the tutelage of John Hynes (now Nashville bank boss), was positioned as the half-wall disher on the power play. His confidence grew, and he, along with a man advantage that included Kyle Palmieri, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt, helped the Devils become a surprising playoff entry.
A great year in which the stars aligned. I was the center of a power game that was doing very well, Hall recalled Monday, a note of experience and frustration evident in the voice. We really seemed to be cheering together and the stars matched, our team started 11-1, or something. We were able to build confidence and just ride off it.
But as Hall was quick to point out in his late-morning zoom press, that’s not the kind of juice running through his veins right now. Three seasons later, in 135 games, he has collected 108 points with three different clubs (New Jersey, Arizona and Buffalo). His three-month stay with the Sabers this season has been absolutely dire (2-1719 and -21 in 37 games).
Hall is healthy, so he won’t arrive as damaged goods (see: Al Iafrate), but he clearly has an almost shattered ego, which can be a difficult recovery for a player counted on to deliver points, especially if the Bruins themselves find. in a dogfight for the No. 4 spot in the NHL East.
Unfortunately, I’m not the most confident hockey player right now, he said. There has been a lot of strife throughout the year, and it is clear that scoring goals was probably the biggest. I need to recover a little bit of that part of my game. I don’t think it’s completely lost or anything like that, but I don’t expect to come to Boston and score 93 points again. I want to be part of a winning team.
I still believe a lot in myself as a hockey player, I still believe that I have a lot of athleticism and a lot of speed and I hope that with those qualities I can add something to the team.
Lazar, who was in Buffalo with Hall, is a bit of an unproven Chris Kelly, someone who can theoretically boost in the middle or on the wings of the bottom six, who can move up the lineup in no time. play. Kelly, who was much more successful when he arrived here from Ottawa in February 2011, perfected that role and was a big part of the Bruins who won the cup four months later.
Lazar has some moxie in his game, some good issues, and the sleepy bottom six needs that little bit of spice now.
I’m proud to take the body, said Lazar, who may have to deal with his ex-Sabers teammates a few times before the seasons end. I wish that team all the best. They have a very bright future and say that, I look forward to holding it to them.
Reilly arrives amid a cold and broken mess on Bruins’s back line. Injured regulars Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk were all missing Sunday night, along with Kevan Miller, who needed a rest for his surgically repaired kneecap. Coach Bruce Cassidy took six men from Blueline Holdings Account Temps against the Capitals and the results were as expected.
Reilly has played 244 NHL games, 90 for the Canadiens (I loved those games with Boston), and should get over 20 reliable minutes and help move the puck. He can now also stand upright and absorb moisture, which is the first step for the ailing defensive corps. He will be the 13th defender to appear for the Bruins this season.
He’s had an elevated role at Ottawa, Sweeney noted. And there is growth in his game, both in a competitive standpoint and generally in the match and play against higher-level opponents he saw in Montreal.
All three players, Sweeney noted, were motivated enough to jump in cars and drive to Boston Monday, about 450 miles of trips from Buffalo and Ottawa. The GM appreciated their enthusiasm. Hall and Reilly are expected to play against the Sabers on Tuesday, while Lazar may need a few days to get over a gnawing injury.
So, gentlemen, start your engines. It has been a tough ride here in recent months. No one can reasonably expect you to make a difference, but at a crucial time you were the best person for a modest price. Let’s see what you can do.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD
