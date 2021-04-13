Canterbury Cricket Awards: Players End Record Season of Domestic Domination





By Tatiana Gibbs Canterbury Cricket threw the last champagne bottle of the season on Friday-evening and celebrated a record summer in which they won four of the five contested national titles. Frances Mackay and Daryl Mitchell both took home the Players Player awards, as voted by their teammates. It recognized their outstanding individual performance throughout the season, which was reaffirmed when both Mackay and Mitchell took the women’s and men’s player of the year awards for their contributions to their side with both bat and ball. Mitchell secured an all-ages debut season for Canterbury after making the move from Northern Districts. He has been described as the foundation of success for the men’s side. The batting all-rounder scored 692 runs in all three formats, including achieving his first-class century for Canterbury, and 29 wickets during the season. Captain Mackay won the Women’s Player of the Year title for the sixth time and added the Women’s Bowler of the Year award to her seasonal collection. Mackay earned herself a recall this season from White Ferns after her all round efforts, scoring 665 runs and 34 wickets in both formats of the game in the domestic season. The Canterbury Magicians were domestic double champions, dramatically winning the Dream11 T20 Super Smash final and taking the win over the Wellington Blaze in the final, led by a relentless pursuit of Kate Ebrahim and Lea Tahuhu. The women’s side secured the double by winning the one-day competition of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and comfortably beating the Auckland Hearts in the final game by eight wickets, led by the best hitting experience of Frankie Mackay and Amy Satterthwaite. “It’s that nice feeling that we are the best team in the country and that other teams are going to be really hard for us, so we have to make sure we get that same win again,” said Mackay. Because everyone loves beating the Cantabs, and everyone especially loves beating the Cantabs when they have the trophies locked in their trophy cabinet. The Canterbury men came close to taking a historic first three-turf, winning the four-day Plunket Shield title with two rounds to spare and shooting to victory over Northern Districts in the Ford Trophy one-day final on the back of an unbroken Henry Nicholls Century. Captain Cole McConchie discussed Canterburys momentum: we got off to a good start this season and I think that’s a testament to the whole squad. We had a 25-man squad this season who all stood up at different stages and it’s really nice to get away with two titles. The men received a clean sweep of the Wellington Firebirds in the Dream11 T20 Super Smash final, which Canterbury defeated in the final over. No one has ever put the three-peat in men’s house cricket, McConchie said. We’re really hungry to make history and go after the three peat, and I’m sure we won’t stop until we get there. CANTERBURY CRICKET 2020/2021 AWARD WINNERS Men’s Player of the Year: Daryl Mitchell

Player of the Year for Women: Frances Mackay

Men’s player: Daryl Mitchell

Ladies player: Frances Mackay

Sabelle Supporters Achievement of the year: Lea Tahuhu

Human Batsman of the Year: Ken McClure

Female batter of the year: Kate Ebrahim

U19 Mens Batsmen of the Year: Rhys Mariu

U19 Womens Batter of the Year: Abby Gerken

Human Bowler of the Year: Will Williams

Ladies bowler of the year: Frances Mackay

U19 Mens Bowler of the Year: Angus Sidey

U19 Womens Bowler of the Year: Missy Banks

