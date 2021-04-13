What is at stake in the past week

Support our high school sports coverage: Our current offer is three months for 99 cents (total). Cancel anytime. Here are the sign up links: Mercury News or East Bay Times

First

For most teams in the Bay Area, the spring 2021 football season – a football season that seemed unlikely until a relentless grassroots push in January and February convinced state officials to give it a shot – ends this weekend.

The finish line arrives six weeks after the first kick-off.

The season has gone better for some than others – on the field and with COVID-19 testing and protocols.

But at least there was a season, an opportunity for the seniors who have lost so much to create memories, celebrate touchdowns and wins, to bond with teammates one last time.

And this weekend, some of those seniors are getting the chance to bow an undefeated season for their schools.

That group includes traditional powers De La Salle, Pittsburg and Serra.

Los Gatos, Campolindo and Menlo-Atherton are also unbeaten.

Just like El Cerrito, De Anza, Gunn, Menlo School and Piemonte.

There are also surprises.

Two seasons ago, Northgate was 1-9. This season, the Walnut Creek school won all four games on the schedule, including a 49-3 win over College Park on Friday.

Prospect was 2-8 two seasons ago. This spring, the Saratoga school is up 4-0 on its way to Thursday’s season finale in Del Mar.

Leigh has had three winning seasons since 2015, but has not had an undefeated season in the MaxPreps era (2004 to present). On Saturday night, on the road against rival Branham, the school in San Jose can finish a 5-0 year.

In a text to the Bay Area News Group following his team’s win over Pioneer on Thursday, Leigh coach Kyle Padia said: Our 4-0 start was all about the work our kids have been doing over the past 14 months. We dressed 21 players tonight, 8 players going both ways, and never flinched or hesitated.

Padia added that the team talks all the time about the fact that tomorrow is not guaranteed, while COVID is still looming.

This team deserves every snap they get and they play like it could be their last, ”said the coach.

Never too early to look ahead

Given their success this spring and their position in the Bay Area News Group rankings, No. 2 Pittsburg and No. 3 Serra would be a great match to round out this season.

Unfortunately, it is not going to happen.

But after his team’s victory on Saturday, Pittsburg coach Victor Galli told the Bay Area News Group that the match-up will open the fall season. Galli also said his team’s non-league school will include Valley Christian, Wilcox and possibly Folsom. Pittsburg is negotiating with the power in Sacramento, Galli said.

On the field it was more of the same Saturday for Pittsburg: complete dominance.

Defensive dominance

Bishop O’Dowd didn’t have starting quarterback Jesse Madden because of the highly anticipated game against James Logan on Friday night. He was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

It didn’t matter.

The Dragons’ defense silenced the Colts on their way to a 20-0 victory.

The way these kids fight is ridiculous, coach David Perry told Bay Area News Group’s Evan Webeck in this game report. It sounded in the back of my mind that we were chosen last. They said we wouldn’t. We say the default is the default, nothing changes for us. There is just a certain standard that I want to set here as a freshman head coach.

Weekend appetizer

The match of the weekend became the match of the weekend. Trust us, it doesn’t always work that way. But Los Gatos and Wilcox lived up to the hype.

Wilcox rushed to a 19-point lead, but saw Los Gatos fall back for a 20-19 victory that bagged at least part of the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League’s De Anza Division championship for Los Gatos.

This is what you play for, Los Gatos junior Quinn Merritt told Webeck in this game story. This is the best football game I have ever participated in. With the rivalry we have with them, they’ve had our song for the past few years, it’s been great, great game.

Weekend stars

Salesi Moala, Tennyson: Scored a school record with seven touchdowns when Tennyson rolled to a 55-7 win over Irvington.

Josh Butler, Palo Alto: Ran for 239 and four touchdowns in 13 carriers, while the Vikings even set their record at 2-2 with a 43-10 win over Santa Clara.

Nick Bandanza, Branham: Threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns, completing 35 of 53 tries, in a 42-35 loss against Westmont. According to Cal-Hi Sports, the yardage ranks No. 3 of all time among the Central Coast Section’s single-game recorded totals.

Lu-Magia Hearns, De La Salle: Scored on an 81-yard touchdown pass by Dorian Hale and answered an interception for a touchdown as De La Salle defeated California 48-10.

Maxwell Weaver, Campolindo: Seven passes for 146 and a touchdown when Campolindo survived Las Lomas 38-28.

Eli Brickhandler and Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg: Each threw four touchdown passes and combined more than 300 yards through the air as Pittsburg improved to 4-0 with a 67-8 win over Deer Valley.

Grant Petters, Saratoga: Completed 26 of 46 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns while Saratoga rallied to defeat Sunnyvale’s Fremont 25-22.

Richard Jackson, Gunn: Ran 188 yards and four touchdowns in 16 carries while Gunn remained undefeated with a 55-21 win over Los Altos.

Max Griffiths, Leigh: In a 42-14 win over Pioneer, he rushed to 157 yards and two TDs in 21 carries.

Asher Haynes, Heritage: Went for four touchdowns and 151 yards as the Patriots defeated Antioch 34-14.

Jake Odjegbu, Valley Christian: Run for 132 yards and two touchdowns in 12 carries while Valley toppled Christian Bellarmine 36-0 in West Catholic Athletic League game.

Jordan Fuentes, Live Oak football: Carried 33 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns while Live Oak beat Leland 33-21.

Greg Jefferson, Berkeley: Had two interceptions to lead the Yellowjackets to a 24-0 win over Kennedy-Fremont.

Viliami Teu, St. Francis: Ran 100 yards and two touchdowns in 10 carries to roll St. Francis past Archbishop Mitty 24-8.

This week on the Bay Area News Groups websites

(Mercury News & East Bay Times)

Tuesday:Bay Area News Groups New Top 25 Football Rankings.

Wednesday:Mike Lefkow and Darren Sabedra make their weekend predictions and reveal last week’s results.

Thursday:Weekend football preview, plus the full program.

Sunday:Weekend Scoreboard, How the Top 25 Fared.

Schedule changes

If there has been a schedule change, please let us know at [email protected]

Report results / game details

We encourage Bay Area coaches or team statisticians to email [email protected] the final score and key scoring games (a few stats, if you have any) right after each game. Include the school names in the subject line.