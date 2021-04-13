WPIAL tennis season warm for AK Valley trio, section 3-AA teams | Trib HSSN

Through:



Monday April 12, 2021 | 7:56 PM

Michael Love | Tribune Review Highlands senior Gabe Norris hopes to make his mark for the number 10-seeded position in Tuesday’s WPIAL Class AA singles.

The Alle-Kiski Valley will be well represented at the WPIAL Class AA singles championships on Tuesday, while Highlands senior Gabe Norris and Valley sophomore Nicholas Bussard and senior Thomas Albert will appear in court at Shady Side Academy.

For 10th-seeded Norris, the # 1 singles player for the Golden Rams, the game plan against his first-round opponent, # 7 Joe Toth, a South Park senior, is pretty straightforward.

“Win,” he said. “I want to go in and do my best. I’ve never had this opportunity before. Of course everything was canceled last year, and the year before I was not quite at the level I am now. I just want to learn everything from it and go as far as possible. “

Bussard, part of a sophomore pairing with Dylan Gentile at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for a Valley team unbeaten in Section 3-AA 4-0, will open with Central Valley junior Christian Kosinski in the first round.

Albert will compete against No. 3 seed Drew Dimidijan.

Despite losses in the semi-final at the sectional tournament, Bussard and Albert knew they had won WPIAL tournament seats, so the pressure wasn’t too high for their consolation final last Thursday. But competitiveness was not lost in their matchup either.

“It was pretty cool, as Thomas is a teammate and a good friend,” said Bussard, who needed a tiebreaker in the second set to win 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

“It was a great experience. We both played well. We always bring out the best in each other.”

Albert went the distance in the first two rounds of professional set games, winning both 10-8 scores.

“In practice, we go back and forth all the time,” said Albert. “It felt good to actually play (Bussard) in a match that counts. It was a really good game. We started to get tired because we had played a lot in the first few rounds the day before. We both wanted to win, but we knew that when it was over we could share a pretty cool experience. “

While Norris, Bussard and Albert are focused on WPIAL singles, the drive for the WPIAL team play-offs in Section 3-AA is on the rise.

North Catholic and Valley, both 4-0 in section, were to play for the direct lead in the section on Monday.

Highlands, who reached the WPIAL Class AA quarter-finals with Valley in 2019, and Knoch, led by junior Kevin Golden and senior John Mack, are both 3-1.

“We entered the season with little to no section playing experience,” said Valley coach Rachael Link.

“Without a doubt, Section 3 in Class AA, from top to bottom, is a phenomenal section. There are only two tennis lessons, so we at Valley compete against a number of larger schools. You have to take the opportunity and practice the way you want to play, and that’s what our guys did this year. “

It will be a crazy jump to the end of the section game with the last games to be played next Monday. The best teams from each Class AAA and Class AA section will qualify for the playoffs. Hampton, who dropped out of Class AAA, is on the heels of the leaders at 3-2 in section, while Burrell and Indiana, both at 1-3, hope to take a step down.

“This section is a buzzsaw,” said Highlands coach Tyler Kirin, who saw his No. 2 singles player, Richard Ratliff, make it to the quarter-finals of the singles section.

Michael Love is a tribune review writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter

Keywords: Highlands, Valley