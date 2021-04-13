Adam Eaton is White Sox’s unlikely home run leader after a starting shot





The White Sox are just 10 games in their 2021 schedule. But even so early in the season, the team’s home run leader is surprising. Adam Eaton, known for his more grim approach to the game, hit his third long ball of the season against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night, the last clutch slammed by trailing 2-0 to a 3-2 lead for the South Siders. . RELATED: Liam Hendriks: Sox ‘pen needs to’ return to Square 1 ‘ Eaton was a somewhat divisive addition during the off-season, both because of the lingering memories of the dysfunctional 2016 team he was part of and because much bigger names were available in the free agent market. But he has proven to be a valuable addition, as the White Sox offense was hit or missed in the first handful of regular season games, leaving many runners on base and leaving runners in scoring position. Eaton’s last two hits were clutch deliveries with runners on base. He homered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning on Sunday and turned a 2-1 lead for the Kansas City Royals into a 3-2 advantage for the White Sox. Then came Monday night’s dinger, another go-ahead trip around the bases. Eaton’s power display in the beginning is already a huge improvement in power production from last season, when regular right fielder Nomar Mazara managed to hit just one home run after averaging 20 of them in each of his first four Major League seasons with the Texas Rangers . Eaton’s career high in home runs in 15, finished in 2019 when he was part of the Washington Nationals squad that won the World Series. He hit 14 apiece in 2015 and 2016 with the White Sox. He is on track for 48 of them in 2021. Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!













