Brooks Announces Transfer From Missouri Soccer | Mizzou Football

Senior linebacker Jamal Brooks announced via Twitter on Monday that he is leaving the Missouri football program.
“It is with an open heart and watery eyes that I made the decision to graduate in May and enter my name on the transfer portal with great ambition,” Brooks wrote.
Brooks committed to MU at age 16 and will transfer to his next program as a graduate. He had a total of 41 tackles for the Tigers, half of which were during the 2019 season when he played seven games.
At the end of the 2020 season, Brooks was listed as the second streak behind sophomore Chad Bailey. He attended the Missouri spring training camp in February and March.
In high school, Brooks received offers from the likes of Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest. He was a three-star prospectus and one of the top 50 outside linebackers in the nation according to ESPN. Brooks is originally from Bessemer, Alabama.
As part of his announcement, Brooks thanked the family of Aaron O’Neal, the MU linebacker who died in 2005 when he collapsed during an off-season team workout. Missouri established a $ 250,000 endowed scholarship to O’Neal as part of a settlement in March 2009.
“To the O’Neal family, without your son there would be nothing to honor,” Brooks wrote.
The Tigers now have 13 linebackers on the roster for the 2021 season, three of whom are new to the schedule.
