Trio of Lewiston natives navigate a unique season in Hockey East

Holy Cross Crusaders’ women’s hockey coach, Katie Lachapelle, missed the little things that the coronavirus pandemic took away during the recently completed season.

That also includes catching up with players from other teams in Hockey East, such as Lachapelle’s fellow Lewiston natives Lauren DeBlois of Providence College Friars and Bree Bergeron of the Merrimack College Warriors.

We played Bree at the beginning of the year, and after the game I couldn’t even say goodbye, we had to stay separate, Lachapelle said. When we played Lauren it was the same. I always like to catch up, like last year when we played against Lauren and of course this year with Lauren and Bree. It’s always nice to say hello, especially since I know Lauren and there is a connection with my dad and her dad. Brees’s grandfather (Claude Fontaine) was my softball coach, and her parents Billy and Crystal were teammates growing up, whether it was softball (with Crystal) or hockey with Billy.

Lachapelle and Bill Bergeron were members of the 1995 boys’ hockey team Lewiston Blue Devils that won the Class A state championship.

The grandparents of Bree Bergerons and the parents of Lachapelle have been neighbors for five years.

The players, meanwhile, were able to greet each other quickly after their team’s game this season.

Against Providence, the Laurens team, I was really going to give her a quick hug after the game, Bergeron said. It was difficult because we couldn’t really talk. We had to make sure we didn’t get into trouble. That was difficult, I didn’t like that.

As has been required of most things over the past year, the three Lewiston natives have adapted to the procedures developed to give their teams a chance to play a conference schedule this season.

I think you’re getting used to getting tested three times a week; I think some of those little things you get used to, Lachapelle said. It’s like making your bed in the morning, but for our team we couldn’t go home for Christmas, we and University of New Hampshire were the only two teams in the league, unfortunately, the way the school worked with the policy and so, we weren’t able to go home, so it was hard for everyone.

Lachapelle was able to visit her sister in Beverly, Massachusetts, a 66-mile drive from the Holy Cross campus in Worcester, but she had to take precautions, including watching from the front porch of her sister’s house as her cousin opened his Christmas presents.

The Holy Cross, Merrimack, and Providence women’s hockey teams didn’t interact much with the rest of the respective school community.

We couldn’t really interact with anyone outside of our team, DeBlois said. It stayed in our rooms unless it went to get food or go to the ice rink; making sure our masks were on when we were outside and properly distanced ourselves from anyone not in our bubble. As the season went on and got closer to the playoffs, things got tougher as you can’t mess up in the playoffs.

“I mean it was tough, but it had to be done. Everyone bought it and it all worked out.

Bergeron said being together all the time helped the Warriors to become a closer group.

Hockey is a sport where you are always close to your teammates, Bergeron said. This year you were much more with your teammates because they were the only people you could interact with. It was a pretty close team, especially the circumstances, and we had to get through them all together.

DeBlois, a defender, has just finished her second season with the Friars with four goals and three assists in 20 games. Providence lost in the Hockey East championship game to Northeastern and then fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament to eventual national champion, the University of Wisconsin.

DeBlois was named to Hockey Easts Third Team All-Star after being selected to the Hockey Easts All-Rookie team for the 2019-20 season.

I think my confidence has grown a lot since last year, when I came in and knew what to do already and how to do it with our systems, DeBlois said. I went out and played without thinking about everything, like last year. I think my confidence has improved my game a lot.

Bergeron played in all 16 games for the Warriors (1-15) and picked up one assist during her freshman season.

She said her teammates helped her adjust to the increased speed and physicality of the college game.

I think trust was hugely important to me and the fight against Shepherd, Bergeron said. My teammates fight really hard for the puck. We hit each other on our (buttocks), making us better players. Confidence is huge, and I was more assertive on the ice. “

KEEP THINGS FUN

As a coach, Lachapelle said she needed to change things in practice to keep her players engaged. She also had to give them activities that they could do in their spare time.

Lachapelle checked in with her players, and the players also checked in with each other to make sure everyone was doing well.

Maybe as student athletes they didn’t see it this way, but from a coaching standpoint, and many of the coaches I speak to, we made sure everything was fun as it could be, cheerful every day during practice, and did our best to make it a great situation, Lachapelle said. I don’t know what it was like in the other schools, but the only time our players could get together was on the ice rink. Basically, from Thanksgiving through February 1, really were the only ones on campus with a few other teams and a few other students who were here. We have this large covered turf (facility) and we would book team activity in the turf (facility).

The Crusaders would have regular exercise in the morning and then head to the turf facility in the afternoon for team activities such as yoga, capturing the flag, Nerf gunfights, football, or setting up projectors to watch movies.

I’m sure there are things we’ve done this year that we’ll keep going into the future, maybe just like running a workout or trying to set up a few more (team activities) where they can be together as a team, said Lachapelle. It made us all think how we can do things a little differently from now on.

Bergeron said the Merrimack freshmen did a number of activities together, such as card games and lots of spike balls. She also said that the coaches and upperclassmen checked in regularly with the rest of the team.

We have a leadership committee, a bunch of upper class girls, and they would (collect) information on how to make the team better and whatever they could to help us, Bergeron said.

LEWISTON CONNECTIONS

DeBlois and Bergeron like to fight each other.

It’s always nice to go against her. I played her a few times in prep school, DeBlois said. She’s one of my best friends, it’s always fun. Between whistles we would always skate past each other, give each other a nod. It’s always funny.

The pair did not play together at Lewiston High School, as each played DeBlois for only one season in 2014-15 and Bergeron in 2015-16 with the Blue Devils before playing at DeBlois’ prep schools at the New Hampton School (New Hampton, New Hampshire). ) and Bergeron at The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor, Connecticut).

They enjoyed their time at Lewiston and said they still feel connected to the program.

“Bree and I, we loved playing for that team,” said DeBlois. Leaving and going to boarding school was a difficult choice because we loved to play for them. To this day there are great girl players who go through the program which is why they are still one of the top (teams) in the state as we were when Bree and I were on the team. Even in the summer you can see a bunch of girls on the ice for summer skating from Lewiston. … It’s great to see.

While girl hockey was not an MPA approved sport during Katie Lachapelles’ time in Lewiston, where she graduated in 1995 before playing at Providence College, Bergeron and DeBlois recognize how much Lachapelle has meant to the generations of girl players who followed her over the past 26. years.

I know Bree and I, we talk about it all the time, Katie Lachapelle is one of the first girls to play Division I hockey, DeBlois said. She’s someone you look up to, and that’s important.

