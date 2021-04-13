Ping pong diplomat sees net profit

Guests pose for a group photo at a special event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the table tennis diplomacy between China and the United States in Shanghai, China, April 10, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



The baby of the visiting US team puts faith in the bonds between people to strengthen the bonds

“We were just in the right place at the right time. And that’s what we did in our little way of table tennis,” said Judy Hoarfrost, who was instrumental in the birth of Ping-Pong Diplomacy at the age of 15.

Hoarfrost was the youngest player on a nine-member American table tennis team that arrived in Beijing on April 10, 1971 for a tour that helped break the ice between the United States and China.

Relations between the countries had been frozen for more than 20 years before the visit.

“The little ball moves the big ball” is a phrase that the Chinese often use when referring to that historical period, when table tennis became an unlikely diplomatic tool. Fifty years later, the ball is still moving in the development of ties between different countries.

“Now we are celebrating the 50th anniversary. I think it is important today to commemorate the ping-pong diplomacy, the importance of people-to-people exchanges in building bonds, human bonds between peoples,” Hoarfrost told China Daily. .

“It will help us establish communication and hopefully move up the political chain to help our national leaders also establish communication and establish collaboration to solve our mutual challenges.”

Rijp said the US and China need to work together now more than ever.

“We have problems keeping the world safe and peaceful. The pandemic is really making it clear that what is happening on one side of the world is affecting the rest of the world,” she said.

“We also have the environment that we really need to preserve and for future generations, so the stakes are never higher than now.”

As tensions between the two countries have returned in recent years, Hoarfrost said she dislikes the current atmosphere in which both sides see each other as an adversary because “we have so much in common and we need to build on what we have in common.”

Compared to 1971, “we are now so much more intertwined, and we need to continue with this good foundation of communication that we have now,” she said.

Hoarfrost expects she would have traveled to China this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the team’s visit had it not been for the pandemic. “But there will be another chance and I look forward to it when we do. I also look forward to the Olympic Games in Beijing and our athletes taking part there.”

After the trip, Hoarfrost was long known as the girl who went to China, and the trip itself became part of school history books that Hoarfrost’s children would show her from time to time many years later.

In Beijing, the team was welcomed by then Prime Minister Zhou Enlai.

“The most memorable moment was when Zhou shook my hand and looked into my eyes,” Rijp recalls.

‘New page’ opened

She said Zhou told the team, “You opened a new page in Sino-US relations.”

The Associated Press then picked out a photo of her shaking hands with Zhou and splashing it around the world.

“I’m really proud of the trip to China, which has defined my life. I’ve always been the girl who went to China, always a ping-pong diplomat,” said Hoarfrost.

On April 11, 1972, the Chinese table tennis team paid a return visit to the US. Ripe accompanied her Chinese friends for two weeks. They visited New York and the White House in Washington and took a steamboat ride on the Mississippi River. Disneyland in California was also on the list of attractions for the visiting team.

The mutual visits broke the ice after two decades of alienated Sino-US relations and eventually led to the normalization of bilateral ties.

“Today’s world is completely different from that of 1971. Ping-pong diplomacy cannot be repeated, but its implications deserve to be cherished,” said Lyu Xiang, a Chinese-American relationship expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

In 1997 Hoarfrost was inducted into the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame. That year she made her second trip to China to mark the 25th anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy.

Xinhua contributed to this story.