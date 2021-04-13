Cricket News 2021: The Hundred changing wickets to outs | reaction

For some people it just isn’t cricket.

England is shaking things up with its new domestic competition The Hundred and the changes keep coming.

The tournament, which goes even beyond T20 by limiting teams to just 100 balls per innings, will change the name of wickets to outs, in an effort to simplify sports terminology and attract new fans, as reported in the UK publication The Telegraph

It’s a revolution too hard to digest for some cricket traditionalists, who may already be skeptical about the radical overhaul of the established rules for the inaugural edition of the tournaments later this year.

Former Australian star Brad Hodge gave a blunt review on Twitter. This is s ** t, he said.

Sports writer Glenn Moore added: As a lifelong cricketer I think the idea is to take out wickets [for the Hundred] is condescending and stupid. But does it make cricket more accessible?

If so, tennis should get rid of 15-15, love, deuce and all that bullshit. Should golf dump birds and bogies?

My personal opinion is no. A sport’s lexicon is part of what makes it distinctive, part even of its appeal. The more you learn the more you become an insider, it’s like a reward system.

Simplifying something doesn’t always make it better.

Brad Hodge is not a fan of the idea. Photo: Tait Schmaal. Source: News Corp Australia

Jack Mendel called it utter, utterly nonsensical semantic nonsense.

It almost feels like they are trying to play cricket, cricket. They are trying to make sure that this new audience that is supposedly tuning in to the Hundred is in fact an audience with no interest in cricket. Maybe they like chips? he tweeted.

To that end, I totally understand why someone like me, a true cricket fan, doesn’t understand [or like] the idea of ​​the Hundred. It’s not aimed at me. BUT, and it is a big one, but there is no room for 4 sizes. Something will have to give.

Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan weighed in on social media and asked his followers what they thought.

So they become Outs instead of wickets for the # Hundred tournament !!! What do we all think about it? Too much change or pretty cool? #Cricket, Vaughan tweeted.

Cricket writer Isabelle Westbury is not a fan, while fellow reporter Elizabeth Ammon also pointed out a problem with the name change when it comes to other formats like Test and one-day cricket.

Darren Lehmann and Shane Warne coach in the competition. (Photo by Alex Davidson / Getty Images for ECB) Source: Getty images

In addition, the term batsman will be replaced by batter in the men’s tournament, in line with women’s cricket.

A spokeswoman for The Hundred said nothing has been finalized, but added, The Hundred is designed to make cricket accessible to everyone, and research shows that the language of the game can sometimes be a barrier.

Together with our broadcast partners, we want The Hundred to open up cricket to more people and entertain existing fans, so we discussed the clearest ways to explain the game.

Bowlers in The Hundred can bowl blocks of five or 10 balls in a row and can deliver up to 20 deliveries per innings.

The women’s tournament starts on July 21 and the men’s edition starts on July 22.