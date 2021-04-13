Update from the Nebraska Spring Football Practice April 12

Scott Frosts’ weekly press conference after spring training was held earlier in the day. A lot of the questions were about Friday’s scrimmage.

Head Coach Scott Frost

What did you think of the scrimmage?

It was good spring scrimmage. I was impressed with how the guys came out with good intensity, excitement and enthusiasm to play. There are some things we need to clear up, but that’s kind of natural at this time of year, but as long as they make the effort they asked for, it’s up to us as coaches to fix some things. Some really good things have happened on both sides of the ball. There are many young guys who have gotten a lot of reps. It’s always good to get some live tackles and we came out pretty healthy so it was generally successful.

How many plays have you played in that scrimmage?

I don’t remember the total number, but there were many. It was between 120-130 total games if the memory serves.

Did you manage to get some more running backs and what do you see in that place about the future in the short term?

Yes. Reps are valuable. There is competition in every position. RB is one of the places where we were looking for the man to perform and take control. Some guys have been out so that has given other guys a chance to get it right. I was in awe of Gabe Ervin in the scrimmage. Jaquez [Yant] has done some good things. So while some guys are out it has given other guys the chance to do some plays.

How did Yant get to Nebraska? It is a walk-on but a beautiful, high-quality walk-on.

I give credit to Coach Fisher for getting him here. They went to the same high school in Tallahassee. Jaq had some opportunities and some offers and it didn’t look like he was going to qualify academically and he put in a lot of work at the end to qualify and decided to walk on here and he’s doing a great job. He’s a great asset to the team and if he’s a man who stays on track I don’t expect him to be a walker in his entire career.

This Saturday you will hold an open training for the fans. What went into that decision and what do you hope will happen?

A lot has gone into it. I’m sure you’re smart enough to find out what went into it. But our fans haven’t been to the stadium to watch us in over a year, so it’s always great to get some people to Memorial Stadium to see us. I think it’s a big change for the team to go out on Saturday instead of Friday morning, and I’d like some people to see what was going on. I do expect it to be a bit vanilla and not show much, but I think it will give people a glimpse of what an entire exercise looks like.

Wondering about sharing playcall tasks along the way. Does spring feel different to you or do you think spring looks similar?

No, it is quite similar. The longer we work together and are around each other, Lubick and I, the more we were on the same page. Most of the spring exercise is scripted, but there are a few call periods and I let him call those for the most part. But most of the plays were in the spring, I wrote scripts the day before or three days before. It was good to have Matt around here and I will definitely continue on the same path we have been on.

How is the competition between Logan and Adrian? What did you look like on Friday?

I thought the quarterbacks had a good day on Friday. I think Adriaan’s game is improving. He’s currently doing a good quarterback. Behind him becomes interesting. I was impressed on Friday. I thought Logan Smothers was having his best day in Nebraska. Matt Masker has done good things in controlling the offense. And Haarberg, everyone is impressed by his athleticism and arm strength. He still has a long way to go, but he works hard and does a good job and his talent comes out. We would let them compete and get better.

You have been excited about the potential of the broad receivers. What is your progress report so far?

Yes, I have to say it was our best day as a WR Corps since being in Nebraska. A lot of guys get reps and a lot of talent in that group. Coach Lubick is doing well with that group. We had some good additions with Samori Toure coming in – he made some good plays on Friday. Omar was out there playing a few plays for us. Zavier had a play. Will Nixon has done some good things. Barron Miles has done some good things. Oliver Martin was exceptional in the spring. Levi and Wyatt make plays. I don’t want to leave anyone out. This is as great a talent as we had in that room and we need to make sure we have time for quarterbacks to flip because I expect guys to get on the field better for us.

Speaking of arm strength, Adrian said his arm is stronger this spring and he feels faster and more athletic. How do you feel like he worked on his body and his throwing?

Throwing was great. Physically it looks great; he has been well. He looks thinner. I think he did the winter conditioning work with Zach [Duval]If he runs off now, he looks like a 4.4 man; he looks like a man who can actually run and be a weapon. I think he did a lot of work in the off season. Most of the time I think Adrian is in a good place mentally. I think he is very comfortable and plays with more confidence.

Garrett Nelson was very complimentary about the offense and the back and forth between them, even with the defense as a veteran group. Is that how you saw it? Even? Is there usually one side of the ball that has an advantage?

In the spring ball not so much. In fall camp, the defense usually has an advantage when you try to install things. Shoot, I remember my junior year and the defense was all the way back and the offense was young and we got tails kicked every day. I think it has really been back and forth now. Even today I thought the defense had the best of our run station and 7×7 and the last two teams [team periods] the offense kind of answered. That’s what you want to see. If one group turns it up, the other should increase the intensity and effort. I am satisfied with both sides of the ball.

Logan [Smothers]What did you want to see in profit from him this spring and what did you see last Friday?

Simply put, it was the best I’ve seen him throw last Friday. He and Mario have been working on his stroke a bit. He has always been a quick decider and sees the field well, he is accurate and gets the ball out of his hands … He can run well so he also made a few plays with his feet. We get all of that squared and I think the most important thing for him is repetition and confidence.

With Heinrich [Haarberg] you haven’t really had a chance to see him tossing with the closing timing and everything last spring. Where was he compared to where you thought you might have him when he came to campus?

He’s the type of kid, we’re not going to mess with how he throws it often because it just pops out of his hand. With him, it is easier to get comfortable with the offense, gain confidence and read, because his competence will take care of the rest.

Have you received guidelines or expectations from the Big Ten about vaccinations? Or do they leave that to individual schools?

We have not yet received any clues about vaccinations. It’s my opinion, but the kids on our team should be last in line for something like this because they are so young and healthy. I’ll wait for more advice from our leadership in the college and athletics department and Big Ten before giving much comment. I assume the vaccinations will be available to our boys at some point. I don’t think I’ll make it mandatory, I don’t think that’s right, but I want to give our boys the chance to get vaccinated if they want to.

On Thursday, the NCAA is expected to approve the transfer statement [one time transfer waiver] making Markese Stepp eligible for you. But I’m curious, what do you think the positives and negatives of that rule are, not just for this program, but college football as well?

That’s a big question, Sam. I’m not just seeing it this year, it’s something I think will be permanent. It will create a new dynamic that will be difficult. It’s hard for me to comment, because from the players point of view, it’s reasonable for them to have the chance to play wherever they want. It can be a headache for guys like me in the coaching industry. I would comment more, but I don’t think my opinion matters. It will change the landscape for everything. From all the transfers you’ve seen this year, I expect you to continue to see those numbers high. There are usually more transfers than places for them … hopefully that kind of normalizes as I don’t think it’s usually in the best interest of the kids to see them jumping around as much as we do now.

Do you prefer a special transfer-only dispensation, such as five scholarships any school can get that doesn’t have – which are not necessarily part of the 25 [allowed to sign each year] but just their own thing?

There are many things to talk about. If you lose many transfers, can you sign more than 25? Your threesome makes sense. When there are a lot of kids who want to transfer and instead of closing the fountain or closing the drain and telling schools they can only take so many. I know there are a lot of things being discussed and I’m sure we don’t have much to do with the decision on that. I think that would put us in a bit of a dangerous place. When kids jump around … end up in worse situations … there are statistics that say kids are less likely to graduate when they transfer, so I’m sure they’ll keep looking at that and hopefully we’ll end up in a good place.

