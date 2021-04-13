Bismarck school board approves Legacy boys hockey team for 2021-2022 school year





A new hockey team is on its way to Bismarck as the Bismarck Public School Board voted Monday night to add a Legacy High School boys’ hockey team for the 2021 school year. It was a unanimous decision for the Bismarck school board, but one that was not easy, as both supporters and opponents of the idea spoke to the school board Monday night. “Their number they are expected to have as hockey players we wish we were there, but we are not,” said former hockey coach Brad Miller. “This is about us kids playing the game,” said Tyler Miller, a longtime high school student. “We ask the board to look at the bigger picture, so that 25 and more kids who love hockey, some of us have been playing for 12 years, can play without losing another year.” While some argue that the Legacy program will pull players away from Bismarck High, activity director Dave Zittleman says the expected number of athletes for the next five years will be enough to maintain a program or move to a cooperative later if necessary . “When I look at the numbers and the opportunities that I think are there, and I think we can be sustainable,” said Zittleman. “It will be a great energy for youth hockey. Something to look forward to.” With a boys team now approved for 2021 and a Legacy girls team approved for 2022, the care now finds enough places and times for all teams to practice. “Everyone knows we want more ice cream for kids, and this gives us the chance to keep growing as our teams grow, so I think it’s best for kids in our district,” said Dan Eastgate, a school councilor. The council discussed potential opportunities with its partner Bismarck Parks and Rec. Donnell Preskey quoted a recent survey about a new recreation center and said it could create new avenues for ice facilities. “I think their findings may speak just as much of what they can do, as well as the next steps,” Preskey said. Zittleman added that he is already investigating ways to accommodate all high school teams in the area. “If people want to see it happen, we can find ways to make it happen,” Eastage said. “I think we can do it in our community.” The board eventually decided to add the Legacy Boy’s team for the upcoming school year to offset the addition of two teams in the same season with the girls program to be added in 2022.

