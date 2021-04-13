Nuggets’ Jamal Murray sustained a brutal knee injury against Warriors





Jamal Murray had to be released from court late Monday night after suffering what appeared to be a brutal left knee injury at the Chase Center. The Denver Nuggets star crashed in court with just 50 seconds to go in their 116-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors after his left knee gave out, causing a scary scene in San Francisco. [It was a] very in the locker room, “said Nuggets coach Michael Malone after the game, Michael Spencer of CBS4.” Yes, we lost the game, but I think everyone at Jamal thinks and hopes he will be okay. “ Jamal Murray suffers from a brutal knee injury Murray drove through the track on Monday evening with just under a minute left on the clock, moving to the edge to try and drop a lay-up. But when he planted his left leg to go up, his knee gave out. Murray only made it mid-air before falling sprawled to the ground under the hoop, clutching his knee and walking around clearly in pain. Murray stayed there for several minutes before being helped to his feet. He refused to crawl into a wheelchair and walked from the floor into the locker room with the help of training staff. Details about his injury are not yet known. Malone said he spoke to Murray shortly after the game, but the team was waiting for an MRI to find out more. “Some coaches said when they saw the replay, it looked like he had the hyperextended … It’s just a terrible feeling,” Malone said through CBS4’s Michael Spencer. “Keep Jamal in mind and prayers and hopefully we get good news.” Murray finished the evening with 17 points, four assists and four rebounds. Monday night was his first game back after missing four games in a row due to knee pain. The 24-year-old averaged 21.3 points and 4.8 assists while shooting a record high of 48% this season, his fifth in the league. He’s in the first year of a new $ 158 million five-year deal with the Nuggets. Story continues Jamal Murray fell to the floor and grabbed his left knee, clearly in pain, late Monday night, and had to be lifted off the floor. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images) NBA world wishes Jamal Murray the best The NBA world quickly turned to Twitter to send Murray good wishes after seeing him go down. More from Yahoo Sports:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos