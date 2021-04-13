Virat Kohli Favorite Cricketer: When India Selected U-19 Captain Virat Kohli Herschelle Gibbs as His Favorite Cricketer – Watch Video





When Virat Kohli chose Herschelle Gibbs as his cricketer of choice. Virat Kohli, one of the best batsmen in the cricket world at the moment, worked hard in junior cricket and domestic cricket before reaching the highest level. He represented Delhi in different age groups and then got promoted to the U-19 side of India. The right-handed batsman showed his leadership skills in junior cricket, leading the Indian U-19 squad to a famous victory in the 2008 World Cup. Kohli would make his debut in India just five months after winning the World Cup. During his junior days, Kohli referred to himself as a middle order batsman and ‘fast bowler’. If this doesn’t surprise you, the name of his favorite cricket player at the time would certainly know. The day before Kohli’s birthday last year, the ICC shared a throwback video of U-19 cricketers giving their introductions. The video began with Steve Smith choosing Phil Simmons as his cricket player of choice. Kohli first called himself a fast bowler and then named Herschelle Gibbs as his cricketer of choice. Gibbs is undoubtedly one of the best players to play for South Africa. Ever since Kohli started playing in the 90s, many had expected him to choose Sachin Tendulkar as his cricket player of choice. A cult figure, Tendulkar continues to inspire millions of young people who dream of representing the country, watch Kohli’s video – Gibbs, a South African legend, played 248 ODIs and 90 Test matches. He scored 6,167 runs in the longest format and 8,094 runs in 50-over cricket. Gibbs is the only batsman to hit 6 sixes in an over in ODI cricket. He also wore 23 T20I caps. Although Gibbs played IPL, he never got a chance to play with the RCB captain. Speaking of Kohli’s numbers, he’s already past Gibbs’ count. The Indian skipper has 7,490 test runs and 12,168 runs in ODIs. Kohli is the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. The only batsman to average 50+ across all formats, Kohli has scored 3,159 runs in 90 T20Is. He is the highest run scorer in T20Is.







