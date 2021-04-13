North Gwinnett Girls Tennis Beats Mill Creek For Sixth Consecutive Tournament Title | Sport

DACULA Denied the opportunity to maintain its regional title last season when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the game. The North Gwinnett girls’ team returned to a familiar place on Monday.
The Bulldogs defeated Mill Creek 3-0 in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament Final at Hamilton Mill, winning their sixth tournament championship in a row. The victory was even sweeter by what happened in 2020 when the corona virus ended the season well before the regional tournament.
It’s great because these seniors have never been a regional champion, said Northern girls coach Katie Massey. It’s so great. I am so happy for them. Also talked to masks so it’s been a season. We’ve kept everyone healthy. I am so happy and proud of them.
Those four seniors Ginny Anderson, Ellen Lee, Kate Cadogan and Mallory Harris came out on top in their last regional tournament.
Anderson and Harris won the clinch match at No. 1 in doubles to record a 6-3, 7-5 win over Mill Creeks Bailey Northcutt and Gabby Griffin. Nicole Eigbedion and Tiffani Vlahova took the first two points. Eigbedion defeated Emily Miller 6-2, 6-0 and Vlahova defeated Megan Dobbs 6-0, 6-2.
Riley Priest and Cate Gemmell were in a tight number 2 doubles play with Tatum Coy and Dekota Taylor when North got the point. The No. 3 singles match had just begun, but Bulldogs Lucy Kim won a quick 6-0 victory in the first set on Clara Day.
North advances to the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, while Mill Creek gets the No. 2 seed from the region. Peachtree Ridge beat Mountain View in third place.
I expect we’ll do well (able), Massey said. We filled in the brackets like all other teams and tried to figure out what was going on, but were excited about the next steps and to see where it goes.
