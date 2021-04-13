U-Mary hockey coach Dan Huntley doesn’t feel like going anywhere else | College





In their three-year history, the Marauders are a whopping 52-1 against ACHA D-II teams on the home ice in Mandan. Huntley understands that his team is entering the tournament with the target on their back. “We’d be disappointed if we didn’t win it, but we know it’s going to be extremely tough,” said Huntley. “Teams will want to come here to beat us. We are the number 1 seed, so we are going to take everyone’s best chance and the level of competition will be very strong.” The Marauders (33-4-6-1) haven’t played since March 27, but they aren’t the only ones in that boat. None of the 16 teams have played a match this month. The Marauders’ three pool games – Davenport (Thursday), Providence (Friday), North Carolina State (Saturday) – all start at 7:00 PM. U-Mary is 6-1 against Providence and has not played against the other two group opponents. All three teams qualified for the national tournament last year, before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time that the Marauders participate in the national tournament. Freshman programs are not eligible and no one was allowed to play last season. GARRETT HONORED Zach Garrett, the three-year captain of the Marauders, was named ACHA D-II Player of the Year. Born Creighton, Saskatchewan led D-II this season with 56 points, good for 18 goals and 38 assists. Garrett averaged 1.36 points per game.

