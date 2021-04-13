Mavericks vs. Grizzlies – Game Preview – April 14, 2021





Dallas Mavericks (29-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-25, eighth in the Western Conference) Memphis; Wednesday, 9:30 PM EDT In short: Luka Doncic leads Dallas to a match with Memphis. He is fifth in the league and scores 28.6 points per game. The Grizzlies are 12-17 in conference games. Memphis is second in the NBA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas with an average of 4.2 offensive boards. The Mavericks have gone 16-16 against opponents from the Western Conference. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference, shooting 35.9% deep inside. Maxi Kleber leads the Mavericks, firing 43.4% from 3-point range. The two teams are square for the second time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Grizzlies 102-92 in their last game on February 22. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 29 points, and Ja Morant picked up Memphis’ pace with 22 points. TOP PERFORMANCE: Grayson Allen leads the Grizzlies with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers, scoring 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.6% from the arc. Valanciunas averages 21.3 points and 13.4 rebounds and shoots 65.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis. Doncic is second on the Mavericks with 8.0 rebounds and an average of 28.6 points. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 6.8 rebounds and 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas. LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, average 118.3 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.9 steals and five blocks per game while 48.6% is shot from the field. Their opponents have scored an average of 113.5 points at 46.1% shooting. Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 108.3 points, 45 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% of the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.3% shooting. INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: off (knee), Years Jackson Jr .: off (knee), Justise Winslow: off (thigh), De’Anthony Melton: off (leg). Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: off (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: off (rest). The Associated Press created this story using technology from Write data and data from Sports radar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos