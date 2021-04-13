Sports
Seasonal preview for Richmondshire Cricket Club
After such a long period of lockdown, the start of the 2021 cricket season is being greeted with more than usual excitement and anticipation at Richmondshire Cricket Club.
After achieving the NYSD Premiership and Kerridge Cup doubles for the first time in their history in last year’s limited season, the club is eager to repeat this in a full season.
The North Yorkshire South Durham League has once again shown great organization in setting up a series of contingencies for the season, with possible changes to the Covid Roadmap along the way.
As things stand, games of the season will begin on Saturday, April 17, in both the NYSD, Darlington and District competitions.
The junior competitions in the North Yorkshire Alliance and the Hambleton Leagues will start in stages from April 20 with all teams in action by mid-May.
While the ground and the clubhouse were closed during the winter, the club has been busy.
Thanks to a generous donation from a major supporter of the club and the club’s 150 club funds, a brand new large barn has been built on the main site.
Landscaping works are being carried out on the eastern edge of the land thanks to a grant from the Richmondshire Area Partnership.
Chairman Mark Layfield said: The biggest positive for me is that despite the closures and cancellations of events from the winter, we are in a positive financial position with the club.
This is thanks to various grants from the government, the ECB and Sport England, the leave program, our strong sponsorship support that is so appreciated and with so many of our members renewing their membership.
The 2021 season will also see some new faces at the club with a new catering team entering the club.
Dean and Victoria, who have built an excellent reputation for their food at the White Swan in Gilling West, founded Hoodoo as their new brand in the club.
They hope to provide food in the club from April 16-17, when the new store opens. We wish Hoodoo a long and successful partnership with RCC.
On the playing front, the club welcomes some familiar faces for the 2021 season.
Brad Ellsworth will lead the second team and with Shaun Charlton and Owen Kelly returning as well, there will be fierce competition for seats.
The addition of players with more NYSD experience helped develop the clubs juniors, who had to carry a very heavy burden last season.
Rob Carr remains captain of the firsts after last year’s successful season, supported by Prof. Gary Pratt.
For the first time in several seasons, the club has a foreign professional, contracted by Ajay Mandal, who has an impressive record in Indian first-class cricket.
Ajays’ arrival was expected to be delayed as usual visa and travel issues were exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.
He now hopes to arrive this weekend, but his availability to play will depend on Covid testing and a period of isolation.
The third team will again be led by Dave Moffat and with the many youngsters on the squad who have gained another year of experience, they hope to return to their leading league performances.
The fourth, again captained by Michael Platt, will hope to build on their excellent first season in the NYSD Division 4.
John Bewell will continue as captain of the fifth, where he will be supported by Vice-Captain Mike White.
As junior club president, Mike hopes to oversee the development of the club’s many junior prospects.
A recently released statement from the English Cricket Board makes it clear that under government Covid regulations, the only spectators allowed in matches are those using the catering facilities.
Spectators are therefore not allowed, although parents of juniors participating in nets, training and competitions are allowed for safety reasons.
