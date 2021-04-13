Teo Davidov, the two-handed youth tennis player who is not a backhand | Tennis

Ten-year-old Teodor Davidov then conquered the internet a few weeks ago a clip of him who showcased his ambidextrous tennis-playing style on social media.

The young talent from Denver, Colorado competed in the 12-and-under category at the Adidas Easter Bowl in San Diego, reaching the quarter-finals by knocking off both wings exclusively.

Davidov never hits backhands; instead, he switches hands during the rally to hit both left and right powerful forehand. He also alternates with each hand and seems to do it all so seamlessly. Many assume Davidov is ambidextrous off the field, but his father and coach, Kalin, is the first to point out that his son is a natural right-handed.

The Davidovs moved from Bulgaria to Colorado after Teo, as he is known to his family, was born and both Kalin and his wife Elena have backgrounds in sports and holistic medicine.

Kalin played volleyball and tennis as a junior and holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education and tennis coaching, and a master’s degree in high sports performance. Elena was a competitive diver and studied physiotherapy. They also studied Chinese medicine, spent time in India studying and studying yoga ayurvedic medicine and they have a clinic in Denver, where they do neuromuscular therapy, acupuncture, and several other practices.

Kalin is the mastermind behind Teos’ symmetrical playing style, but says the main reason he urged his son to use his left hand had nothing to do with tennis strategy.

When Teo was about to turn eight, I decided he was going to play left-handed to influence his right hemisphere. He’s way too outgoing, too ardent, a bit too unbalanced, so I just wanted to affect the right hemisphere by using the left part of his body, Kalin told the Guardian in a video call.

It is also driven by philosophy; I like Chinese medicine, we do yin and yang balance all the time, I balance the treatment with my needles. I like yoga right and left nostril activity and all that, so balance between the left and right hemispheres is crucial.

For the Davidovs, yoga is a way of life, and Kalin made sure that the holistic approach to the family extended to the lifestyle of Teos, both on the field and off it. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal both say they play multiple sports helped their growth in tennis and prevented burnout, and Teo also enjoys activities such as skiing, hiking, football, table tennis and basketball according to his father. Outside of sports, he plays a little piano and spends time with friends.

That’s good news, because the amount of work Teo is doing will sound alarming for about 30 to 40 hours of training a week, both on and off the track. However, Kalin says he encourages his son to use tennis as a form of spiritual growth.

The tennis is only the external part, but it also supports our deeper ambitions, he added. Teo has already begun to learn how to manipulate the flow of breath through each nostril, and he can monitor his nostril activity during competitions.

While Kalin initially introduced his son to ambidextrous tennis for philosophical reasons, the Bulgarian quickly realized the numerous strategic benefits of having two forehand on the court.

Besides confusing his opponents by switching hands, his father says Teo also benefits physically from playing this way.

Now that the load is evenly separated when playing ambidextrous tennis, he uses his joints 50% less, shoulders and elbows and wrists, and even when injured he can just switch to the other hand and still have a full workout or training session , says Kalin.

Sign up for The Recap, our weekly email from editors.

It may seem like this is all a comprehensive way to avoid backhands, but Kalin says Teo has a very good backhand and can hit both double-handed and single-handed.

Kalin has daring ambitions when it comes to his son, envisioning a scenario where Teo can play an entire game playing only left-handed, right-handed or ambidextrous with two forehands and two services.

I give him options. He’s going to decide how he’s going to play one day, he says.

Having so many options sounds like a dream, but it also requires a tremendous amount of work. Rarely do you hear a coach advise a young child to exercise eight hours a day, but Kalin doesn’t believe Teo would succeed otherwise. He feels his son isn’t naturally talented enough to spend less time on the court and says the fitness training they do is the key ingredient in making his two-handed play style work.

No one can imagine what I’m doing, on the field, off the field, fitness. He does Olympic lifting several times a week, we hit the track and train like professional sprints. It’s not what you only see on the field, Kalin says. At home we have a gym, he would do short, explosive gym workouts like every day. It’s just an incredible amount of work.

Ambidextrous tennis is a rarity on the professional tour, with very few examples belonging to the higher echelons of the sport. Russians Evgenia Kulikovskaya was in the top 100 in the early 2000s playing tennis with two forehands, and American Luke Jensen, who won the 1993 French Open men’s doubles title, was nicknamed Dual Hand Luke for his ability to serve big with both hands, but these players are the exception rather than the rule.

Indeed, many wonder if Teo’s style of play could thrive on the professional circuit, but Kalin seems confident that the current formula will work.

A lot of people, a lot of coaches, they say that in the future he will not have the speed to change the racket that quickly [and] to change grip. Everyone can have their own opinion, but that is far from reality, says Kalin.

The truth is they don’t know how he does it specifically but he has a way of doing it where he doesn’t actually have to switch grips, his grips are ready for two forehand on both sides, so the way he goes from grip changes is even faster than if he had a regular forehand and backhand.

So that’s not going to be an obligation at all. But even when he does, he always has backhands to turn to when needed.

Kalin recognizes that Teos’s left forehand is still weaker than his right, which is why many of his opponents choose to target his left wing. He believes both sides will be equally explosive in due course and that Teo has put all his effort into the process after initially feeling discouraged by the defeats he suffered as he adjusted to his new approach.

I would say his lefty forehand is like any 12-year-old kid who is in the top 20 in the US, but his righty is probably the most explosive right forehand in junior tennis. So his righty is a bit exceptional, his lefty is still top notch, but not that exceptional yet, Kalin adds.

It’s unclear if more coaches will take inspiration from Teos’s methods, but Kalin says ambidextrous tennis could become more common if players start training their non-dominant sides from an early age.

He believes that work should start no later than 12 years and stresses that the volume of training required is an enormous burden that many parents will not be willing to impose on their child.

Most likely it must be a parent driving this, someone driving, a bit crazy extravagant like me, he concludes.