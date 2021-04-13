Teller County club hockey program led by national star Elzeth Hetzler | Pikes Peak Courier

Elzeth Hetzler has an insatiable passion for hockey.

She plays it. Teach it. Coach it. And if she could, she would travel the world as a sports diplomat.

I grew up in South Africa, where hockey is one of our top three sports, alongside rugby and cricket, Hetzler said. Hockey in South Africa is like football in America.

Hetzler and her husband, Doug, moved to Woodland Park from San Ramon, California, three years ago. Within months of their move, they launched the Hive Hockey Academy. It is designed for young players from 8 to 18 years old to learn the basic skills and rules of the game while having fun.

I wanted to play, and I realized there was no place for the kids to play, said Elzeth, who is also a head hockey coach at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. We worked with Columbine Elementary School students to create exposure pieces. In 2019 we had 33 registrations for our first season.

Doug, a media professional, also coaches with his wife.

We try to focus a lot on playing games instead of practicing all the time, Doug said. We found that many kids don’t like many other regular sports.

It’s very intellectual and very skilled.

Elzeth started playing hockey in high school in South Africa. She advanced to the club level and provincial, and upon graduation, she was recruited to play for her club in the United Kingdom before eventually moving to the United States.

Elzeth and Doug started the East Bay Field Hockey Association in San Ramon, targeting the youth. She also played in a local sorority club and in 2017 Elzeth was selected to represent Masters Team USA in the National Indoor Womans team to play in the first ever Masters Indoor World Cup in Krefeld, Germany.

Elzeth was selected again for the US team in 2019 at the 2nd Masters Indoor World Cup in Hong Kong.

Elzeth, who has Level 2 coaching certification from USA Field Hockey, has coached three players in the USA junior national team. She was also the head coach for the Junior Olympics. Doug is also a Level 2 coach.

There are a lot of nuances in hockey that make this a really fun game, Doug said.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit HIVE like all other sports. The Hetzlers were forced to shut down their operations last spring and were not allowed back into the field until late summer and fall.

We finally got to go to Meadow Wood Park for small group sessions, Elzeth said. But due to the restrictions we could not have an indoor season.

We currently have about ten children in the program.

Elzeth is also in her third season at Cheyenne Mountain. It is a relatively young team compared to most of the preparatory hockey programs in the state. She has no seniors of the 18 players in her program.

We play against some teams with full varsity, junior varsity and C team squads, Elzeth said. We hope to reach that level one day. Were still a developing program.

To learn more about Hive, visit hivehockey.com, call 719-687-1182 or email Elzeth at [email protected]