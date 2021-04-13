Edghill and Britton lead Team Guyana at Olympic qualifiers in Argentina – News Room Guyana





By Akeem Greene Professional table tennis player Chelsea Edghill and former Caribbean under-21 champion Shemar Britton are the leading names in Guyana’s contingent for the Latin American Singles and Mixed Doubles, which will serve as the qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 XXXII Olympiad Games. Reigning champions Natalie Cummings and improving Joel Alleyne are the other players, while veteran Idi Lewis will coach the event, which takes place April 13-17 in Rosario, Argentina. Reigning men’s national champion, Christopher Franklin, respectfully declined to participate due to his lack of adequate preparation. The quota arrived in Argentina on Monday morning. In terms of qualification, it is determined by the top three for the women and the top four for the men. 21 females have been sown, with Edghill at 18 and Cummings at 21, while of the 24 males Britton is 21 and Alleyne is 23. Two teams are also selected for mixed doubles; Edghill and Britton will represent Guyana in the mixed doubles qualifier. In an invited response, Coach Lewis said, I am unable to speak of odds, but what I can say is that table tennis is one of the most difficult, if not the most difficult, sports to qualify for the Olympics. because the region is huge and we only have a few spots. The former national player further stated: The players they are competing against are all professionals heavily funded by their government and Olympic associations and I don’t need to tell you what it is like in Guyana. Nevertheless, we were here and very grateful for the opportunity; my players are all cheerful and ready to represent Guyana to the fullest as always. Our plan is to play one game, one game at a time. Godfrey Munroe, president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), said Edghill, who is based in Portugal, will give the teams the best chance of qualifying. In terms of the outlook, I think Chelsea has a good chance of qualifying. I think she was a recent qualifier for the Pan American Games and the next step is the Olympics. Some of the same players she defeated to qualify for the Pan-Am Games will be in attendance and we hope her experience playing in a professional league in Portugal will help her. Guyana Table Tennis Association president Godfrey Munroe said that aside from the quest for Olympic qualification, it is important for players to achieve international rankings while positioning themselves for important tournaments in the future. He added that the budget for the team is approximately G $ 5 million and that the Guyana Olympic Association has provided a significant portion of the funding. Munroe indicated that the players are safe in the bubble, adjusting well for the first round draw.

