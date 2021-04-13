We need to keep the women’s test cricket alive, says English captain Heather Knight





England Women kicks off a busy summer schedule with their first test match against India in nearly seven years, with Captain Heather Knight highlighting the importance of keeping the format alive. Test cricket remains a peripheral part of the landscape in women’s cricket, with only eight such matches worldwide in the past decade and six of those Ashes matches. England and India haven’t joined the format since 2014, when the tourists triumphed with six wickets at Wormsley, but that will change when Bristol’s County Ground hosts a four-day clash starting June 16. That’s the first of 15 games for Lisa Keightleys squad, with India holding six games with white balls before New Zealand arrives for three Twenty20s and five one-day internationals. Despite the prevalence of limited overs, Knight admits there is something special about attracting the whites. I like to play Test cricket. One of my proudest moments in an England shirt has been scoring a test century, she said. It’s really important that we keep Test cricket going in the women’s game. Realistically, T20 is what is going to grow women’s cricket around the world and we’ve seen that for the past five years, but I love to keep playing Test Cricket and to make the multi-format series we do for the Ashes the norm. see in the future. I also love to play a test match in India which I think would be a huge challenge. Knight, for whom the match is almost a date of birth, added that the Test announcement had already caused a buzz around the squad. There has certainly been a lot of talk about the test match here in Loughborough, we were back in training for a week after a short break and all the girls are trying to understand how they are going to prepare for that test match, she said. Since you only have one that you feel desperate to perform in that match, you know the next ones won’t come for a while. It’s going to be a really big opportunity and, coming from the South West, I’m really glad it will be in Bristol too. Hopefully we can put on a show and make it a really good cricket game. Story continues Knight was optimistic about the absence of the country’s largest stadiums on the schedule, suggesting that a regular slot in venues like Lords was a longer-term goal. England defeated India in the 2017 World Cup final (John Walton / PA) I think it’s something that’s an ambition and needs to be worked towards, she said. We haven’t played on those bigger international stages for long, with the exception of World Cup finals. Places like Taunton or Bristol, where people really come to support us, work really well for women’s cricket and Chelmsford is great. Being realistic about consistently trying to sell out the smaller locations should be a goal first. Matches for English women this summer: June 16-19: LV = Insurance Test match against India June 27 – July 3: Royal London ODI series against India July 9-15: Vitality IT20 series against India September 1-9: Vitality IT20 series against New Zealand September 16-26: Royal London ODI series against New Zealand

