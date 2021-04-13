Chandler Wooten returns to football with a new goal

AUBURN, Ala. Last October, Auburn welcomed LSU to the Jordan-Hare Stadium on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, dominating the Bayou Bengals to the tune of 48-11. Linebacker Chandler Wooten watched his teammates from home and tweeted the game live.

Wooten wanted to be there, he wanted to play in every game last season, but he made a decision in August that was bigger than himself. He shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With a son on the way, it wasn’t worth the risk.

Eight days after that LSU match, on November 8, Chance was born.

“I am a completely different person,” said Wooten last week. “When you have a child, you are responsible for another person, their development, how they see life and just grow. It has definitely changed my whole outlook on life. The little things that used to be important don’t really matter. does not matter anymore.

“Every day is a blessing, a new opportunity. You have a whole new purpose in life.”

This spring, Wooten is doing what he loves again. He rejoined the team for winter training, which was always the plan after being out, and now he’s going through spring training for the first time in two years and enjoying every minute of it.

Wooten has not played football since January 1, 2020, when Auburn faced Minnesota in the Outback Bowl. And while it’s easy to miss the game day and fuss that comes with playing LSU or Georgia or Alabama, it’s the daily grind he missed the most while rejecting the practice, practice, and camaraderie with his teammates .

“They always say you don’t understand how good you have it until you don’t have it anymore,” Wooten said. “Because I just loved the game no matter how long I was gone, I definitely got a greater appreciation for the game.”

For someone who had not played football for over a year, an adjustment period came back. Wooten worked for himself after he signed out, and chances are his classmates saw him train alongside them at the Auburn Recreation and Wellness Center last fall during football season.

But since returning earlier this year, it hasn’t been long for the senior linebacker to shake off the rust and impress the new coaching staff.

“There was a bit of rust on the first part of the training”, the coach of the first-year linebackers Jeff Schmedding said. He joked that he felt a little old at the time, but the rust is off. I can tell you that.

“From a leadership standpoint, all guys listen when he talks. A guy who has that ability, you’re trying to make sure it’s the right message, and it’s the right message. He repeats what we are saying. He also does a great job with self-diagnosis. He’s not one of those guys who just point to other people. When he does something wrong, he owns it. And that’s a big step for everyone when we talk about a new staff. “

According to Schmedding, Wooten’s trend points in the right direction both on and off the field.

For Wooten, he didn’t have to come back after spending a full season. And with the coaching change, he could have switched and played elsewhere. But the plan has always been to come back and play for Auburn, and he’s embraced the new staff.

“I love Auburn,” said Wooten. “This is where I wanted to be all the time. When we got a new coaching staff, I sat down and had a good chat with Coach (Bryan) Harsin and Coach Schmedding. We just made a transition, it went smoothly and I love them. I enjoy them. “

Fans will have the opportunity to see the team and new staff during A-Day on Saturday. It might just be a scrimmage, but if he plays for the fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it will be the closest thing Wooten has been through in over 15 months.

However, the best feeling will be when Wooten comes home after A-Day and sees his son Chance. It’s the best part of every day as a new dad.

“I love it,” said Wooten. “After a long day of practice and training, whatever it may be, you go home and the first thing you see is him smiling. Whatever the day has gone, I get to go home and go to a mini me. “Love it. I feel like it’s going a little too fast for me. I actually want him to slow down. But I think it’s great.”