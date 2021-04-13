Hockey game aims to raise awareness of rare cancers

Connect with us

When they were little children, Alex and Sal Balbi learned that hockey players are special people.

Their younger brother, Nicky, was a baby when he was diagnosed with leukemia, which tragically took his life before he turned three.

Parents Salvatore and Janet Balbi had sought treatment for their son at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.

Every Tuesday, members of the Buffalo Sabers visited Nicky and the other pediatric patients. The memories are a bit blurry, said Alex, who is now 42 and lives in Batavia. At the time of his brother’s diagnosis, he was about 2 and Sal was 1.

But I do remember our parents telling us what special people they were, Alex said. We also wanted to be special. So when we were very young, we were impressed with hockey players.

Cancer strikes again

That admiration led to their own participation in the sport when they grew up in Hamlin, where their parents still live. Alex took a causal approach; Sal was more serious.

Sal played hockey at a much more competitive level than I did, Alex said.

He played youth hockey, including for the Junior Amerks, and he played while a student at Brockport High School. Hishope would play for a Division I college team and turn pro.

His dream was to go to Boston College and play in the NHL, Alex said.

But as a junior in high school, while playing Junior A hockey in New York City (which is a step down from college hockey), hetore is ACL, or the anterior cruciate ligament, which helps stabilize the knee joint.

So that didn’t happen, said Alex.

Instead, Sal went to SUNY Brockport, where he played right on the school’s hockey team. He became a master electrician and family man. The Hamlin resident loved to keep playing hockey with friends. Until the cancer struck again.



