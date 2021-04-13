Hockey game aims to raise awareness of rare cancers

When they were little children, Alex and Sal Balbi learned that hockey players are special people.

Their younger brother, Nicky, was a baby when he was diagnosed with leukemia, which tragically took his life before he turned three.

Parents Salvatore and Janet Balbi had sought treatment for their son at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.

Every Tuesday, members of the Buffalo Sabers visited Nicky and the other pediatric patients. The memories are a bit blurry, said Alex, who is now 42 and lives in Batavia. At the time of his brother’s diagnosis, he was about 2 and Sal was 1.

But I do remember our parents telling us what special people they were, Alex said. We also wanted to be special. So when we were very young, we were impressed with hockey players.

Cancer strikes again

That admiration led to their own participation in the sport when they grew up in Hamlin, where their parents still live. Alex took a causal approach; Sal was more serious.

Sal played hockey at a much more competitive level than I did, Alex said.

He played youth hockey, including for the Junior Amerks, and he played while a student at Brockport High School. Hishope would play for a Division I college team and turn pro.

His dream was to go to Boston College and play in the NHL, Alex said.

But as a junior in high school, while playing Junior A hockey in New York City (which is a step down from college hockey), hetore is ACL, or the anterior cruciate ligament, which helps stabilize the knee joint.

So that didn’t happen, said Alex.

Instead, Sal went to SUNY Brockport, where he played right on the school’s hockey team. He became a master electrician and family man. The Hamlin resident loved to keep playing hockey with friends. Until the cancer struck again.

Initially, Sal blamed ill-fitting work shoes for pain in his left foot. Then he saw a bump.

Initially, doctors thought the growth was a cyst. But after removing it in May 2017, they said, that doesn’t look like a cyst. They sent him off for a biopsy, Alex recalled.

The pathology report was unexpected and devastating: synovial sarcoma, a rare malignancy that affects soft tissues and is often found in the extremities.

Sal, who donated bone marrow as a child in an effort to save the life of his brother Nicky, was now faced with his own life-threatening illness. He underwent chemotherapy, radiation and eventually amputation of his left leg in Roswell.

Just before his diagnosis, one of Sals’s four children, also called Sal, became interested in hockey. The elder Sals dreams of hitting the ice with his son. It was not to be. On February 26, two weeks after he turned 41, Sal died.

Now Alex and young Sal, who turned 14 in October, will host a hockey game in honor of Sals.

‘I hoped to help doctors find better treatments’

The Sal Balbi Memorial Hockey Game will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 1pm at Bill Grays Regional Iceplex in Brighton.

“For our family, the game is about remembering Sal and his love for the game and the love he passed on to his son,” said his widow Erica, adding that young Sal, her stepson, “is just as passionate about it. the game as his. father was. “

The event also aims to raise awareness of synovial sarcoma and raise money for research.

The Roswell doctors did what they could, Alex said. But it is such a rare cancer. I was hoping to help doctors find better treatments so that other people can get better results.

Erica said, “A lot of people have never heard of synovial sarcoma that we didn’t have. Sal’s doctor once told us that donations in her area are so limited because people just don’t know. We hope the donations will help with more research. and other families will help, as will ours. “

The game will pit junior young Sal and a team of his peers against senior friends who played hockey with the older Sal.

The response from Sals’s friends has been quite overwhelming, Alex said. The younger players and their parents were equally enthusiastic.

And it’s fitting because, in life, “Sal always tried to help everyone,” Erica said, and he was “always a great leader in everything he did.”

Ahead of the game, young Sal, the only freshman on the Brockport High School varsity hockey team, has sold commemorative T-shirts and pucks, as well as raising donations for Roswell in the name of Sals. The items are also available for purchase to the public Facebook page, which contains information on how to make donations.

Meanwhile, Sals’s young hockey coach, Tom Westcott, has collected stories from everyone who played with the elder Sal to create a book of memories.

The game itself will bring back more memories and reinforce an idea that Alex and his brother have known for a long time: what makes hockey players are. They are really something else.

