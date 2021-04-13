Five South African Female Cricketers Are Stuck In Bangladesh After Covid Tests | Cricket News







Seventeen other members of the South African Emerging team left Bangladesh late Monday, before the country imposed a ban on international flights due to an increase in new cases there.

The five remaining have been isolated in Dhaka, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Shafiul Alam Nadel said. DHAKA: Five members of a South African women’s cricket team are stranded in Bangladesh after testing positive for Covid-19, officials said Tuesday.Seventeen other members of the South African Emerging team left Bangladesh late Monday, before the country imposed a ban on international flights due to an increase in new cases there.The five remaining have been isolated in Dhaka, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Shafiul Alam Nadel said. “All members of the South African team gave Covid-19 test samples before leaving Sylhet. Five of them tested positive,” said Himangshu Lal Roy, deputy director of Osmani Medical College in the northeast city.

The team’s fifth game was to start on Tuesday in Sylhet.

But they have cut off the trip over the flight ban, which will last from Wednesday to April 14, as part of efforts to combat the new spread of infections in the South Asian country.

The five in isolation will be retested and if the results are negative “we will send them home as soon as possible,” said Nadel.

Documents seen by AFP indicated that team manager Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo and players Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti and Robyn Searle had been left behind.

Bangladesh has reported more than 684,000 cases of Covid-19 and nearly 9,800 deaths. The number of new infections has risen to 7,000 cases per day in recent weeks, from less than 300 in February.

The government has ordered that all offices and transport be closed for eight days starting Wednesday.

