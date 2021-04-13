Ex-Hog Abron gives football a chance

Devonta Abron thinks he last played football when he was about 7, meaning the ideal time to get back into the sport is 21 years later.

In between his football careers, Abron was a starting force at the University of Arkansas and TCU. Abron ended his NCAA basketball career in 2016.

“After I finished college, I went to Austria and played [professional basketball]’Abron said on Friday.’ When I finished playing basketball, I put on a lot of weight and decided to give football a try. ‘

When Abron played at TCU, he was 6-8, 255 pounds. He is still 6-8, but now weighs about 350.

Today he’s 28 and a starting offensive lineman for a professional football team, the North Texas Bulls – not to be confused with the North Dallas Bulls, the team that rose to fame in the movie ‘North Dallas Forty’, which was a silent portrayal of Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys.

No, the North Texas Bulls are a small team in the American Arena League. The Bulls will host their first home game at the Fort Worth Convention Center on Sunday at 3:30 pm against the El Paso Bucs.

TCU fans may not remember Abron. He was part of those crash test dummy teams under coach Trent Johnson when TCU first joined the Big 12 in 2012.

He started his career in Arkansas in 2011 and transferred to TCU for his final three years of eligibility. He was a nice college actor who was a member of overmatched teams.

However, Abron had a hand in one of the most memorable Frogs games in program history. He came off the bench, scoring in six points and four rebounds in TCU’s 62-55 win over No. 5 Kansas on February 6, 2013. It was TCU’s first win against a top-5 team and the first time it defeated a Big. 12 opponent.

After he finished at TCU, he played briefly in Europe.

“After I came back from abroad, I really didn’t feel comfortable playing basketball. I could still score and move, but I didn’t feel comfortable,” he said. “I just decided to take my measure and see what I could do on a soccer field.”

He wanted to try out for the XFL last season, but by the time he finished, the competition stood out. He found a semi-pro team in Dallas to play for, and now he’s with the Bulls.

He’s not doing this for the money. This competition is not exactly the same as cash. Players typically earn $ 100 to $ 250 per game, plus meals.

He is a graduate of TCU and currently lives in Keller with his fiancé. He works in Carrollton for a plumbing company.

He has good hands and feet, enabling the transition from a basketball advancement to a football lineman.

“I came in as a rookie, I didn’t expect to get much, if anything,” he said. “Honestly, I wish I had been introduced to this game a long time ago. I just played basketball. I didn’t know football was so much fun. Now keep in mind that I wasn’t always that big.”

When he was in college, Abron was big. In professional football he’s still big, but not the biggest. And he soon learned that being physical in basketball and being physical in football have two different meanings.

The Bulls have two former NFL players in the defensive line and, “When those guys first hit me, it was ‘Oh, this is real’, https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/apr/13 / ex-high-abron-gives-soccer-a-shot / “said Abron.” I love it. It’s a great competition. “

Abron isn’t quite sure where football will take him, but he’s like everyone else who plays. He wants to see if the next level is interested.

He expressed an interest in the CFL or XFL, if it returns, with the vague hope that an NFL scout might see him and invite him to camp.

But when his football career on the field ends, he wants to keep working outside in the sport.

“I want to coach,” said Abron. ‘I have turned my life over to God. I am baptized. I’m in a good place now. I’m going to play as long as I can. ‘