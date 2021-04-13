Sports
Women’s tennis seems to close the season strongly – Marquette Wire
The 2020-21 women’s tennis team is 5-5, with two games to go ahead of the postseason.
The two games are both out to Xavier and Butler and senior captain Natalija Popovic knows what part of the game the team has to work on.
“We have to work on conditioning because the temperature outside is different from inside,” said Popovic. “We have to play less aggressively.”
Popovic missed most of the season due to an ankle injury and just returned for the last few games. As a senior, it was difficult for her to act as a leader for her team when there were four freshmen on the team due to her injury.
Partly because of the pandemic, it was difficult for returning players to build team spirit with the new players.
Redshirt junior Elisabeth Desmarais said it was hard to come back after a year of not playing.
“It was difficult for us to help (younger players) as we are all trying to get back to this stage to play matches again,” said Desmarais.
Desmarais had a difficult start to this season as she couldn’t play, but thanks to the other players on the team she was able to see past that.
“The girls really supported me, and that helped me build confidence,” said Desmarais.
When Desmarais finished a few games, she took her coach’s advice to build confidence.
“Trust is based on many things, such as being physical, so we would work extra hard on that,” said Desmarais.
In competitions, when Desmarais is losing, she knows not to give up and build her own confidence; it is important for her to build the trust of others.
As this is her first season, freshman Lara Kaiser is preparing for the BIG EAST Tournament. While other freshmen may be nervous, Kaiser said she isn’t.
“I’ve heard the BIG EAST tournament is nerve-wracking, but I’m really excited to see it all,” Kaiser said.
The adaptation of indoor or outdoor play is not a problem for Kaiser as she is used to playing in warm weather and she knows what conditions can happen.
“The coaches have prepared us very well for the circumstances,” said Kaiser. “We’ll do sprints one day, then full sprints and track conditioning another day.”
Tennis director Steve Rodecap has also prepared for this season. Rodecap said the season has been tough for him as Popovic has been out most games with her ankle injury and sees her as the leader.
“Girls look up to her,” said Rodecap. “She’s kind and disciplined out of court.”
Rodecap also said he loves the improvement his players have made this season.
“Elie got off to a slow start, but she’s playing her best tennis now,” Rodecap said.
He has also said he has noticed that Popovic is playing her best tennis at the moment, despite missing most of the season. Rodecap said he is very impressed with Kaiser’s development. “Kaiser is not as experienced as Desmarais and Popovic, she is still a great player on the team and has made tremendous progress this year,” said Rodecap.
“She’s done so much despite not much experience under her belt,” said Rodecap.
With two games remaining for the April 22-26 BIG EAST tournament in Cayce, South Carolina, the team has high hopes for the regular season to close.
“I am confident we will win and end the year strong,” said Rodecap.
This story was written by Matthew Valente. He can be reached via [email protected]
