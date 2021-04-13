Table Tennis World Championships confirmed in Houston, November 2021 – TBEN

After positive weeks of discussions with the Harris County Sports Authority, USATT and USOPC, the decision was made to proceed. The necessary adjustments will be made to deal with the current global pandemic; So make sure the event is organized successfully.

It’s great news to confirm the event in 2021. Following the cancellation of the 2020 World Championships in Busan, Korea, it was very important to find solutions for the 2021 event. States of America, said ITTF CEO Steve Dainton.

Another important decision by the ITTF Executive Committee was to confirm the presence of the necessary operational personnel to help manage the table tennis competition at the Olympics. According to the suggestion of the IOC Sports Department and, given the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of officials will be drastically reduced. In addition, in accordance with the request and recommendation of the IOC, the ITTF Executive Committee has confirmed that there will be no accredited escorts.

After months of development and negotiations proposed by the ITTF World Ranking Working Group, the ITTF Executive Committee approved the new ITTF Team and Youth Rankings. Both the regulations and the first rankings will be published in the coming days.

In addition, the ITTF Executive Committee recognized Dr. Shiro Matsuo for long service on the ITTF Scientific and Medical Committee as Chief Anti-Doping; all wished him the best of luck in retirement.

The next online meeting of the Executive Committee will be on 16e May 2021.