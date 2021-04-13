Sports
New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the fourth time
In bowler-friendly conditions, Williamson recorded his top international score of 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for excelling in a variety of formats and was also named Test Player of the Year in the country’s annual cricket awards on Tuesday.
Devon Conway won the ODI and T20 Player of the Year for men during the 2020-21 award season, which was held digital for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williamson’s incredible home test summer helped him win the two awards in addition to the Redpath Cup for first-class at bat, having collected a whopping 639 runs in just four innings against an average of 159. He claimed the grand prize for the fourth time in the last six . year.
In bowler-friendly conditions, Williamson, the number one-ranked Test batsman in the ICC standings, recorded his top international score of 251 against the West Indies at Hamilton.
He also earned a Boxing Day Test century at his home ground of Bay Oval in Tauranga, before adding another double century against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch – to help the Black Caps secure their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.
As we entered test summer – there was that root of the championship final and there was a real drive there for the boys, Williamson told Sir Richard Hadlee when he received the news of the award via a phone call.
While it seemed a long way off, winning four Tests before getting started is a pretty lofty goal and we knew we just had to try to play the best we could and commit to what was in front of us.
… certainly quite proud as a leader and player on this side that we were able to achieve some of those things and we were looking forward to that final, he added.
Conway was rewarded for a fine run in his first international season with the ODI and T20 International Player of the Year awards for men.
The elegant left-handed crushed 473 T20I runs at an average of 59 and a success rate of 151, with four half centuries and a top score of 99 not out.
He eliminated fellow batsman Glenn Phillips (366 runs at 40.6) and bowlers Tim Southee (21 wickets at 16.7) and Ish Sodhi (20 wickets at 15.4).
Conways ODI’s form was just as dominant as he plundered 225 runs out of 75 in the three-game streak against Bangladesh, including his first international century in the Basin Reserve in March.
Among the women, Amelia Kerr’s all-round skills and proficiency in the field saw her win the Dream11 Super Smash and the T20 awards.
The leg-spinning all-rounder played a key role in the teams’ victories against Australia in Brisbane before Christmas and in Napier last month.
Stand-in captain Amy Satterthwaite was named ODI Player of the Year for Women after taking some time off to have a baby and returning to the squad to score 304 runs out of 38, including a top score of 119 not out against England in Dunedin. .
Leadership was also recognized as a factor in Williamson triumphing in the top strong business award from Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, who also played key roles in the team that won 17 of the 20 games and all seven series they contested this summer.
Former batsman Jeff Crowe was honored with the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding achievements in cricket.
Crowe represented the country in 39 Tests and 75 ODIs between 1983 and 1990, was captain of the squad 22 times and was later appointed manager of the New Zealand team.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]