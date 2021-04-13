New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the fourth time

In bowler-friendly conditions, Williamson recorded his top international score of 251 against the West Indies in Hamilton.



New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for excelling in a variety of formats and was also named Test Player of the Year in the country’s annual cricket awards on Tuesday.

Devon Conway won the ODI and T20 Player of the Year for men during the 2020-21 award season, which was held digital for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Williamson’s incredible home test summer helped him win the two awards in addition to the Redpath Cup for first-class at bat, having collected a whopping 639 runs in just four innings against an average of 159. He claimed the grand prize for the fourth time in the last six . year.

In bowler-friendly conditions, Williamson, the number one-ranked Test batsman in the ICC standings, recorded his top international score of 251 against the West Indies at Hamilton.

He also earned a Boxing Day Test century at his home ground of Bay Oval in Tauranga, before adding another double century against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch – to help the Black Caps secure their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

As we entered test summer – there was that root of the championship final and there was a real drive there for the boys, Williamson told Sir Richard Hadlee when he received the news of the award via a phone call.

While it seemed a long way off, winning four Tests before getting started is a pretty lofty goal and we knew we just had to try to play the best we could and commit to what was in front of us.

… certainly quite proud as a leader and player on this side that we were able to achieve some of those things and we were looking forward to that final, he added.

Conway was rewarded for a fine run in his first international season with the ODI and T20 International Player of the Year awards for men.

The elegant left-handed crushed 473 T20I runs at an average of 59 and a success rate of 151, with four half centuries and a top score of 99 not out.

He eliminated fellow batsman Glenn Phillips (366 runs at 40.6) and bowlers Tim Southee (21 wickets at 16.7) and Ish Sodhi (20 wickets at 15.4).

Conways ODI’s form was just as dominant as he plundered 225 runs out of 75 in the three-game streak against Bangladesh, including his first international century in the Basin Reserve in March.

Among the women, Amelia Kerr’s all-round skills and proficiency in the field saw her win the Dream11 Super Smash and the T20 awards.

The leg-spinning all-rounder played a key role in the teams’ victories against Australia in Brisbane before Christmas and in Napier last month.

Stand-in captain Amy Satterthwaite was named ODI Player of the Year for Women after taking some time off to have a baby and returning to the squad to score 304 runs out of 38, including a top score of 119 not out against England in Dunedin. .

Leadership was also recognized as a factor in Williamson triumphing in the top strong business award from Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, who also played key roles in the team that won 17 of the 20 games and all seven series they contested this summer.

Former batsman Jeff Crowe was honored with the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding achievements in cricket.

Crowe represented the country in 39 Tests and 75 ODIs between 1983 and 1990, was captain of the squad 22 times and was later appointed manager of the New Zealand team.