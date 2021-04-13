HS Sports Roundup: Marcellus Football Coach Achieves 50th Career Victory (Photos)

Marcellus football coach Nick Patterson took his 50th career victory on the road against Westhill on Monday evening, behind his cousin’s big game.

Senior back Wilvon McKee led the Mustangs offense in the 31-16 win, rushing for three touchdowns in the game.

Using the run game was our game plan, and we wanted to play a smashmouth ball, Patterson said. (McKee) opened some holes himself. The offensive line did well and Wilvon did great.

The Warriors took an early 8-0 lead after Myshawn Thomas returned home a kickoff 89 yards and Geoffrey Daniul took a two-point conversion run in the first quarter. McKee ran in a 12-yard touchdown in the second, and Sean Tierney added an 11-yarder to give Marcellus a 14-8 lead at half-time.

A third-quarter safety for the Mustangs defense took the score 16-8 before McKees’s second touchdown, a one-meter dive and a two-point conversion, brought the score to 24-8. Thomas bolstered Westhill with another massive run in the fourth quarter, this time scoring a 70-yard rush, and his added conversion run brought things back to 24-16.

I said to the boys play for your seniors. They were cheated out of a season, Patterson said. Just go out and enjoy. You see how quickly football can be taken away from you, so get out and enjoy things.

McKees’ final touchdown run came from one yard in the fourth and the run after that accounted for the final points of the game. With the win, Marcellus improves to 1-1, and it closes spring Saturday at 1pm at home against the Institute of Technology Syracuse Central.

Lowville 46, South Jefferson 20

Lowville quarterback Aidan Macauley rushed for two touchdowns and pitched for another in the Raiders’ win.

Macauley rushed to 84 yards on nine carries, scoring on runs of 2 and 7 yards. He competed in 13 of 17 passes for 250 yards, including a 22-yard scoring strike for Gavin Macauley. Michael Hamburg finished the game with 98 yards rushing on 22 carries and two touchdowns and Andrew Beyer also had a touchdown on a 17-yard run.

Boys volleyball

Chittenango 3, Central Square 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-11)

The Bears got a match-best nine digs and five aces, as well as five kills, from Nathaniel Dziedzic to drive them to a sweep over the Red Hawks. Chittenango now also got a big outing from Alek Reymond, 7-4, who led the team in kills with eight and blocks with five and also recorded six digs.

Evan Edwards also led the victors in assists with 17.

Girls volleyball

Tully 3, LaFayette 2 (25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 10-25, 25-17)

The Black Knights narrowly managed to hold off a comeback bid from the Lancers, triumphing in five sets and remaining unbeaten at 9-0. Tully won the first two sets with identical 25-22 scores, then fell with the same score and was eliminated in game four, before recovering for the dramatic win.

In the win, Alexa Shay led the team with her 40 assists, also providing 10 digs and four aces, and Julia Dietz led the Black Knights in digs with 32. Emma Byrne led Tully in kills with 18 and aces with five, while Keagan Usherwood pitched in 14 kills and 13 digs.

Auburn 3, Central Square 2 (25-23, 12-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15)

The Maroons outlived the Red Hawks in a five-set thriller to break their record to 3-6. Auburn saw Kirsten Casterline record a team-high 18 assists and 16 digs, while Shelby Weeks led the group with 12 kills on top of her 12 digs.

Sidney Gera contributed a Maroons-high 19 digs, and Nicole had 12 digs with a team-best five aces in the win.

Baldwinsville 3, West Genesee 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-20)

The bees are now 8-1 after swiping the Wildcats in straight sets. Baldwinsvilles Kyrah Wilbur was big in the win, leading all players with 17 kills, four blocks and three aces, while also adding four digs.

Jenna Garvey led the team with 20 assists and added five digs, while Brooke Clute was linked with 13 kills, six digs and two aces. In the defeat, Olivia Snyder stepped up for the Wildcats with a match-high 23 assists and also seven digs, while Izzy Allen was solid with 12 kills and five digs.

Living Word Academy 3, Syracuse Academy of Science 0 (25-7, 25-18, 25-10)

The Lions rattled off their fifth game in a row to improve to 6-1, knocking out the Atoms in straight sets. In the win, Regina Fernandez had 23 assists and seven aces, while Melita Fernandez led the group in kills with 13 and blocks with two.

In the defeat, SAS was led by Illaqah Brown, who leveled the sports director with two aces, while also posting a team-high two kills.

Cicero-North Syracuse 3, Nottingham 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-14)

The Northstars are now 8-2 in the season after pushing the Bulldogs aside. Cassidy Ormond had a team-high 12 assists to join in three digs for C-NS, while teammate Mckenna Johnston achieved a team-best four kills and contributed two digs.

Fayetteville-Manlius 3, Corcoran 0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-12)

The Hornets knocked out the Cougars in straight sets to advance to 8-3 on the campaign. FM was led by Zoe Myint, who had a team-best of seven digs with 11 assists and three aces, as well as Morgan Napier, who led the team in assists with 12 and scored two aces.

Harper Stoppacher tied Amanda Groesbeck for the team leader with seven kills, while she threw three aces, and Kaylene Nobel had a team-high six aces.

Westhill 3, Cazenovia 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-12)

The Warriors went to 7-1 this year by taking down the Lakers in straight sets. Westhill was led by Hannah Schmitzs team-best 26 assists and 15 digs, Morgan Richardsons six kills, five digs and team-high three aces.

Kate Heinrich led the team with 12 kills in the win.

Dolgeville 3, Utica Academy of Science 0 (25-5, 25-9, 25-8)

The Blue Devils recorded a convincing victory over the Atoms in straight sets. Dolgeville received great contributions from Rylee Lamphere (11 assists, eight kills, five digs), Morgan Beaulieu (nine aces, nine assists), and Brianna Bruce (seven kills, four aces.)