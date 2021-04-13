Soquel Girls Tennis beats SLV, sits on top of SCCAL with Aptos





Aly Kosek, Starlyn Falkenroth and Nancy Wu Zheng took some wins to help the Soquel High girls’ team beat the San Lorenzo Valley 6-1 and even win with Aptos atop the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League standings on Monday. With the win, the knights improve to 7-1. Aptos is also 7-1. Both the Knights and Mariners have played each other twice and each team has won once. Kosek defeated Karla Strothers 6-1, 6-4 at number 2 in singles, Falkenroth defeated Adriana Noce 6-2, 6-1 at number 3 and Zheng won at number 4 by default. Kendall Fournier took a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Hana Blaustein in first place for the Cougars’ only win. Fournier won 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4) at their first marathon meeting in March. No. 1 Bridget Baskerville and Ruby Storrey (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Alana Riling and Mia Tomaino (6-0, 6-1), and No. 3 Cassie Sears and Kaia Evulich (6-0, 6- 0) dominated for a series of doubles. Together, the Knights’ double teams lost only one match. There are only two games left in the SCCAL season. The SCCAL tournament will take place April 20-22 at Cabrillo College. Pro golf Korn ferry tour: Aptos’ Eddie Olson got no further from an MGM Resorts Championship qualifier on Monday at Las Vegas National GC in Nevada. Olson shot 5-under-par 66 to finish in a tie for eighth place. His round included an eagle on the par-5 15th hole, four birdies and a bogey. The four best players advanced. Daniel Wetterich of Cincinnati and Luke Kwon of Carrollton, Texas shared the medalists after shooting 63. Two golfers from Colorado, Sam Saunders from Fort Collins and Nicholas Mason from Englewood, shot 64 for the last two places. The MGM Resorts Championship of the Korn Ferry Tour in Paiute runs Thursday through Sunday in Las Vegas. Girls beach volleyball Aptos 4, Scotts Valley 1: Aptos’ Peyton Dueck and Reina Townsend defeated Svea Anderson and Sydney Inman 21-12, 21-12 in the No. 1 game when the Mariners took the SCCAL victory on Saturday. Three of the games went to a third set. Aptos ‘Emma Yeaman and Jordan Waite-Ward defeated Joelle Andrews and Kylie OConnor 14-21, 9-21, 15-13 in the second match and the Mariners’ Julia Marin and Avi Boyd defeated Sophia Timm and Kate Shilling 28-26, 25 -27, 15-7 at No. 4. Olivia Pisciotta and Taylor Spence of Scotts Valley beat Hannah Curutan and Hayley Curutan 21-13,11-21,15-9 at No. 5. Aptos’ Eve Willis and Peyton Westjohn won 21-8, 21-13 against Elise Bullard and Kayla Brown at number 3. The Mariners improved to 3-0 and the Falcons dropped to 1-2.

