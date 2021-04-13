Fantasy hockey – NHL trade deadline live reactions

The deadline for the NHL trade is over and many players are exchanging jerseys. Did you miss important moves? ESPN’s Senior Fantasy analysts Sean Allen and Victoria Matiash have you covered with every deal that fantasy players need to know, whether they’re on the phone or in the middle of the night (cough, Mr. Hall …).

Taylor Hall, LW / C, Boston Bruins: There are two ways to see what Hall has done with the Buffalo Sabers this season. Either his two goals in 37 games are a product of his environment or his lack of offensive output has been a continuous setback since his knee surgery in 2019. We are all aware of his actual 2017-18 MVP season (2.74 fantasy points per game), but he was nearly as good in December the following season (2.48 FPPG) before starting to miss time for what would eventually end with knee surgery. Since then, Hall placed 1.84 FPPG in a seasonal split between the New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes, and then there’s Buffalo this season with 1.1 FPPG. That said, he didn’t look like the problems with the Sabers were his fault and his shooting rate is a shockingly low 2.3 percent (it was 14.0 percent in his MVP season), so I’m inclined to think that the old hall is still there. waiting there to get out.

Hall is rightly down 20 percent of ESPN leagues, but he’s a definite must-grab after this news. The Bruins have been experimenting a lot lately, breaking the dominant line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand (which, in retrospect, seems like a preparation for this move). Hall could earn a spot with Bergeron and Marchand, where Craig Smith has played in games lately. This also means that Nick Ritchie’s imaginative role in the power game has disappeared, with Hall taking on those duties. (Sean Allen)

Anthony Mantha, RW / LW, Washington Capitals: The capitals gave way too much distance – Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, 2021 first round pick, 2021 second round pick – to stop the former Red Wing forward in their bottom six. A slot next to Nicklas Backstrom’s center, and a post on the power play, should immediately reap dividends for the struggling power forward. Mantha has not only seen a major drop in his scoring figures this season, but also in shots and tries. He doesn’t hit that much either. Climbing the rankings from the very last in the Central to the top in the East should do the imposing skater a world of good. Mantha is still available in nearly half of the ESPN.com leagues and should be picked up in all but the smallest league. (Victoria Matiash)

Nick Foligno, LW / RW, Toronto Maple Leafs: With the way Leafs’ offense buzzed this season, it’s sometimes easy to forget that there are still wedges for a new player to find a fantasy role in what has been a free-flowing offense. Toronto has already played with the Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combo this season by using Joe Thornton or Zach Hyman there at different times – and Foligno has the physical profile of his game to play that role too. Alex Galchenyuk also currently holds a spot in the top six that could fall on Foligno.

Foligno doesn’t need much to run into fantasy relevance, thanks in large part to his hit profile that has placed him 12th among forwards in the NHL this season. In fact, remove anyone not called Tkachuk from that list and Foligno is among the best for points and hits combined. So a meaningful role in the Leafs attack would likely bring Foligno closer to the 1.86 FPPG he achieved in 2016-17 – although that may be asking a lot, considering those numbers also came with significant power play time. As it stands, he will likely stay closer to the fringe 1.5 FPPG he is currently posting this season, adding to the stable of former captains the Leafs are now bragging about in the postseason. (Allen)

Jeff Carter, C / RW, Pittsburgh Penguins: Call this Evgeni Malkin insurance. Carter still has a bit of offense to his game, although it is muted and he only plays for the Kings for 16 minutes per game. But, as the past few weeks have shown, the Penguins don’t have the central depth to create two scoring lines without both Sidney Crosby and Malkin dressed. Carter should give them cover until Malkin (skating again) returns from an injury and cover should another injury happen to their core stars.

With Carter’s ability to play both middle and grand, he could find himself in the mix for a longer streak of the team’s top six, but it’s hard to imagine a power play time versus Jake Guentzel or Bryan Rust. It’s easier to see a clearer path to production for Carter than for Foligno, so he might just be the better fantasy pickup – but it’s close and we’re not talking about a league change either way.

Carter posted 1.4 FPPG this season and hasn’t surpassed that since the Tyler Toffoli-Tanner Pearson line days in 2016-17 and 2017-18. (Allen)

Sam Bennett, LW / C, Florida Panthers: After six mostly frustrating years in Calgary, Bennett finally gets a shot at redemption elsewhere. A disappointment since pocketing 18 goals and 18 assists in his rookie season with the Flames, 2014’s fourth overall draft pick could certainly use a new slate. There are two main elements to watch out for while following this transaction: where Bennett fits in the lineup and how he responds to Joel Quenneville. A scoring role – not ruled out – and a good relationship with his new head coach could translate into a revival, however brief, for the future RFA. That Bennett posted at least one assist in his past four games with the Flames doesn’t hurt the confidence department. He may be worth following in deeper fantasy competitions. (Matiash)

Carl Soderberg, C, Colorado Avalanche: The seasoned forward enjoyed the most productive year of his career – 23 goals and 26 assists – just two years ago with the same Colorado side. A return to the role of the third-line center, perhaps between Brandon Saad and Joonas Donskoi, and a spot on the secondary power game could lead the now 35-year-old to revisit a similar scoring movie. Soderberg can also be counted on to regularly throw a hit and block the odd shot. There is some value here to enjoy in the deepest fantasy leagues. (Matiash)

David Savard, D, Tampa Bay Lightning: For fantasy value, Savard did the yo-yo quite well. The news that Zach Werenski was down for the season would have meant Savard stepped from the edge of fantasy relevance to a great addition to teams, but the swap to the Lightning takes him off the radar again. He gets consistent value from blocked shots and hits, so an opening to add points would have pushed him over the top for fantasy. But with the Lightning, he becomes the fourth option to score from the blue line and doesn’t get a whiff of power play time. (Allen)

Brandon Montour, D, Florida Panthers: It was clear the Panthers had to do something to address Aaron Ekblad’s absence for the rest of the season, and Montour is checking the boxes for the power play. Keith Yandle has not been able to absorb the man advantage since Ekblad’s injury. Montour is an instant boost to fantasy, given the power play’s success this season, when a strong quarterback is on the blue line. The Panthers were fifth in power play goals this season until Ekblad’s injury, but dropped to eighth place in the two weeks since.

Montour has flashed his power-play chops in the NHL before. In 2017-18, he recorded a respectable 12 power-play points when he handed 180 minutes on the men’s advantage (nine goals and 32 points that season) for the Anaheim Ducks. He would be traded the following season and fall into the PP pecking order to both Ramus Dahlin and Rasmus Ristolainen with the Sabers. If you have holes in your defense, Montour looks like a solid speculative addition from this trading deadline.

Nikita Gusev, W, Florida Panthers: This is the hope that the Panthers will see in Gusev what interim Devils coach Alain Nasreddine saw last season. In the 43 games under Nasreddine, Gusev scored eight goals and 32 points, including 14 points on power play. In the 43 games that Gusev has played for other coaches, he has scored seven goals and 17 points, including two in power play. It’s an even and stark split. The Panthers have been very fluid with the lines lately, fueled in part by some major injuries. But with most of the offense back to health (Anthony Duclair perhaps the exception), we’ll have to see what role Gusev can play. It may very well feature a score line with some power play action, so you’ll really want to keep it on your fantasy couch if you can. (Allen)

Devan Dubnyk, G, Colorado Avalanche: No doubt about it, Philipp Grubauer is the man between the pipes in Denver. But if – one as no one wants to flush – the Avalanche’s No. 1 should hurt, Dubnyk will be exceptionally busy in a very great hurry. Grubauer has never competed so often / often during his NHL career. It’s worth keeping an eye on how he fares as the season begins to dwindle. With a better chance of winning with his new club than in San Jose, Dubnyk remains overwhelmingly available in ESPN.com competitions. (Matiash)

David Rittich, G, Toronto Maple Leafs: If Frederik Andersen doesn’t recover quickly from a lower body injury and if Jack Campbell also gets injured, Rittich will have some fantasy value. Without those two things being true, he has no relevance to fantasy grids. (Allen)

Vacuum cleaners left by traders

Jeff Skinner, LW, Buffalo Sabers: I’m not interested unless Jack Eichel returns to the ice soon. But if the Sabers bring Eichel back and with Hall out of the mix, there’s a strong case for the team to finish the season with Skinner back by his side. As a reminder, Skinner posted 1.86 FPPG as a linemate on Eichel in 2018-19. (Allen)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan, C, Los Angeles Kings: Carter’s departure could bring more Ice Age to Anderson-Dolan as a member of the Kings’ second and second power play unit. This is interesting because he quietly posted a tidy fantasy production in a matter of minutes. While he averaged just 2:30 PM in Ice Age this season, Anderson-Dolan has 5.64 fantasy points per 60 minutes (FPP60). Some of his contemporaries for that brand this season include Evgeni Malkin (5.67), Nick Ritchie (5.62) and even Jack Eichel (5.60). If the Kings give him 16 to 18 minutes per game, Anderson-Dolan could be a spot starter for your lineup. (Allen)