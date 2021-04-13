10 Things You Should Know About Al-Rayyan SC





FC Goa will kick off their AFC Champions League (ACL) campaign on Wednesday April 14 against Qatari team Al-Rayyan SC. This will be the first time that an Indian club will participate in the group stage of the main continental league, and expectations are therefore unprecedented. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, we present everything you need to know about our first opponents as FC Goa and Indian football embark on this new and hopefully fruitful journey. What is Al-Rayyan SC’s nickname? Founded in 1967, they are referred to as The Lions by local supporters. What other sports are they actively involved in? The club is also involved in sports such as basketball, volleyball, handball, track and field, table tennis and swimming. What is their stadium called? Their home facility was inaugurated in 2003 and is called Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. What is the history of the club like? The club was created from a merger between Old Al Rayyan and To the Nusoor, a local club in the city of Al-Rayyan. They won their first league title in 1976, which preceded their most dominant period. They have since seen ebb and flow but are now one of the prominent Qatari teams. How prominent are they in Qatar? They play in the Qatar Stars League and while they were a great force in their early years, they have been inconsistent ever since. They have won the country’s first division 8 times and after a period of 21 years with no trophies, they won the league cup in the 2015-16 season. What unusual achievement did Al-Rayyan achieve in 1984? The team became the only team in the country’s history to win the league with a negative goal difference in the 1983-84 season, an absolutely incredible achievement. Who is their current head coach? Their current head coach is the former French national team, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux manager and French World Cup winner Laurent Blanc. The 55-year-old has accepted working with the Qatari outfit as a different kind of challenge to further add to his already illustrious playing and coaching career. Coming with a pedigree of winning four Ligue 1 titles, he replaced Uruguayan Diego Aguirre to take charge of the club last December. Which Al-Rayyan players should you watch out for? The first name that European football fans will recognize is that of Yacine Brahimi. The former FC Porto winger joined the club in 2019 and the Algerian finished his first season as joint top scorer with 15 goals and 5 assists. Then there is Yohan Boli. The Ivorian forward has scored 11 goals in their current campaign and is one of their biggest threats. How did they fare in their national league this season? In the 2019-20 season, the club finished second and thus qualified for the group stage of the ACL. This season, however, they dropped to third in the table with 10 wins in 22 games and will therefore have to play the ACL Qualifiers next year. What is their previous record in the AFC Champions League? The club has been fairly regular in the Champions League. They entered the competition 9 times, but never made it past the group stage once. The last time they qualified for the ACL was a few years ago in 2019.

