Fearlessness in modern cricketers comes with great renown: Ganguly | Cricket News





KOLKATA: Former Native American Captain Sourav Ganguly believes that exposure to different facets of life makes this current generation of cricketers like Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya extremely fearless.

The chairman of the BCCI said that even before some of them entered the international arena, they look so “ready” to tackle the world that comes with exposure.

“I think the exposure of the modern generation has been tremendous. It helps them to become fearless because they realize that things are available at their doorstep. And if they make an effort and desperately want to succeed, they will be successful. will be successful. are fearless, ‘said the captain of India during a conversation with Hero Vired founder and CEO Akshay Munjal on a live YouTube show entitled’ You The Future ‘.

Ganguly then specifically gave examples of Pant and Pandya.

“You look at this current Indian cricket team. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and some of the young fast bowlers who have gotten to this level, you just see that when they walk into the international arena they are ready.”

“They are not only skilled, but also mentally, which is very, very important,” said Ganguly.

One of the most successful Indian captains, Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008, went on to say he missed the “7′-o-clock nervousness” moments when he got up for a test match.

“I miss that nervousness in the morning at 7am. When I woke up and got ready, put on my sweatpants, shoes to play a test game … I was under pressure to perform. could not afford. To fail as if I performed well, I will be a hero to all the people in the country by evening 4:30, “he said, recalling his playing days.

“So I miss that challenge, miss that pressure, the anticipation every morning. I think this is something that every individual should learn to embrace,” Ganguly said, adding that the little bit of nervousness actually brings out the best in yourself.

It’s okay for Ganguly to be nervous at times as it can only help become a better cricket player.

“Nervousness is good, it actually helps you get better, play better, so accept nervousness before a game and use it in a positive way to help you improve your performance.”

When asked about his success mantra as a leader, Ganguly said, “Many of us fall into the prey of being drifted as they say in the sport, but a good driver, a good leader makes decisions on the spot.

“Every day you learn, you adapt. It’s the same with administration: you adapt, you learn, you share, and most importantly, you need the ability to make decisions, because decision making is important.

It may not always be right. But if you have faith, and if you believe you can do things, most of your decisions will be right, ”he noted.

