Pope Francis’s hockey will represent Springfield at the 2021 US hockey championships

With one practice session in December, Pope Francis ‘boys’ hockey team gathered on the grass in front of the Olympia Ice Center.

Heading into a shortened season with no chance to defend their Super 8 co-championship due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cardinals’ main goal was to set new goals for the winter as their usual ambitions did not exist.

As the encounter progressed, two goals were quickly set: remaining undefeated and finishing the season as the No. 1 team in the state.

But that wasn’t enough for head coach Brian Foley.

There was a banner on the rink in tribute to the success Pope Francis achieved in the Super 8, and since the competition didn’t take place this year, Foley still had plans to add to it.

The kids are looking at the banner we got 12 years of Super 8s, so we talked as a team and I’m like guys, there’s no Super 8, but we have to put something up, Foley said.

According to Foley, the players started looking at each other when senior captain Brandon Spaulding threw out a word that would set the wheels in motion for a historic next few months for the program.

Nationals.

Every year USA Hockey hosts a national high school tournament, with schools from all over the country competing to defend their claim as the best team in the country.

With arguably the strongest group he’s ever had during his tenure as Cardinals head coach, Foley immediately began to explore how his team could qualify for the tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, giving them a rejuvenated attitude.

When I looked at the kids that first day, I could see in their eyes that they didn’t know what to think about the season, he said. Every year at the start of the year, you are all excited about A) making the Super 8 and B) winning the Super 8.

It was like there wasn’t a Super 8 so I could tell they were a little down and that just gave everyone a new perspective.

After meeting necessary American hockey requirements, Pope Francis was one of two Massachusetts schools to enroll as a high school team along with Archbishop Williams in Braintree. With the ultimate team goal set, it was time for the Cardinals to take to the ice and prove they deserved to be the team that represented the state on a national stage.

It didn’t take long for them to do that.

To say Pope Francis exploded out of the gates to start the season would be an understatement. In their first three games against Bridgewater-Raynham, Austin Prep and Bishop Feehan, the Cardinals outperformed their opposition 21-1, quickly establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Led by the play of two-time Bessone Award winner Ryan Leonard, goalkeeper Ben Zaranek and Spaulding, victories continued to pile up for Pope Francis, as did the number of goals scored. In their last six games of the regular season, the Cardinals scored an average of seven goals per game, scoring eight times and nine in another. Defensively, they gave up only nine goals, with the biggest margin against St. Marys in a 5-2 win.

These teams have real confidence and I think what makes them so great is they just feel that if they play the way we want them to play and stick to the structure of the team that would have the better game, Foley said. .

When we just started blowing out teams, we realized we were definitely one of the best teams in the state, senior Evan Phaneuf added.

With a perfect record of 9-0, Pope Francis scored his first two goals, but one more remained in the scales.

In lieu of a Super 8, a Final Four playoff was hosted by Hockey Night in Boston, with the Cardinals earning the top seed, while Xaverian was No. 2, Hingham No. 3, and Archbishop Williams No. 4.

As the event went under different nicknames due to the event not being approved by the MIAA, the Cardinals and the clergy (Archbishop Williams) competed in the semifinals with a trip to Nebraska at stake.

It was kind of a gentleman’s agreement that the winner of that game we played against them, that team, the General Representative of Mass. Would be, Foley said.

The Cardinals beat the clergy 4-0, before taking a 2-0 victory over the Red Army (Hingham) in the championship that cemented their third and final goal.

It was one of the best feelings I’ve had in a while knowing we were going to the national tournament to represent Springfield and our school, Leonard said.

It’s just a big achievement for us.

As soon as they arrive in Omaha, the cardinals drop the nickname of Pope Francis, instead by Springfield. Placed in the NHL pool game group, Cardinals opponents are Jesuit College Prep (TX), North Broward Prep (FL), and Orange Lutheran (CA).

The tournament kicks off next Thursday, with Pope Francis preparing for the Jesuit college at 1:15 PM ET. The games can be viewed HockeyTV

While he knows game planning will be difficult for these opponents, Foley recognized the need for his teams to hold on to what earned them the right to be the first ever Western Massachusetts team to play in the national tournament.

It’s not like playing BC High or Hingham, which you played and scouted in the regular season, Foley said.

You’re playing against teams you’ve never seen, so what you’d honestly do is just worry about playing our style, he added. I think if we play our style and everyone works hard with a team-first mindset, it gets tough no matter who we play there.