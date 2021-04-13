ITTF confirms November dates for World Table Tennis Championships in Houston





The Executive Committee of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed that the World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Houston from November 23-29. The table tennis world championships were originally scheduled to take place from June 17-26. The governing body confirmed last June that the tournament had to be rescheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the World Table Tennis Championships in Busan last year. The ITTF said positive talks have been held with USA Table Tennis (USATT), the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the Harris County Sports Authority in recent weeks, leading to confirmation of new dates for the 2021 event. It is the first time that the World Table Tennis Championships have been held in the United States since they started in London in 1926. Houston was granted hosting rights in 2019 after turning down competition from a bid from Morocco. “It is great news to confirm the event in 2021,” said Steve Dainton, CEO of ITTF. “After the 2020 World Cup event in Busan, Korea was canceled, it was very important to find solutions for the 2021 event. “Since Houston, USA, won the event, the entire table tennis world has been excited about the event for the first time in the United States of America.” The match will take place November 23-29 at Houston Getty Images The ITTF says the necessary adjustments will be made amid the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the event is run successfully. The ITTF executive committee confirmed the presence of operational personnel needed for the 2020 Tokyo table tennis match, with the governing body saying the number of officials will be significantly reduced during the pandemic. No accompanying guests are accredited by the ITTF, in accordance with the request and recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Approval was given by the ITTF Executive Committee to new team and youth rankings, which were proposed by the World Ranking Working Group. The regulations will be published in the coming days. The organization also confirmed the retirement of Shiro Matsuo, who has served as head of anti-doping on the ITTF Sports Science and Medical Committee.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos