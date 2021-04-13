Gators’ Kyle Trask, Pitts is shown on ESPN’s Pre-Draft Programing





It won’t be long before two Florida Gators are back on your television screens, and ESPN has taken care of that. Announced yesterday, both former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Kyle Trask will be featured on ESPN’s pre-draft coverage leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. Pitts, last year’s Mackey Award winner, will be on the network Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL series. It will follow future NFL rookies through their final days in college football, their hometowns, and their pro days through the draft. According to the press release, the series will air for four consecutive weeks. Along with Pitts, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Penn State’s Micah Parson and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn are all covered. The weeks that they will be broadcast are April 13, 20, 27 and May 5. Pitts would take over the college football scene last season as the nation’s tight end. Although he was unable to play in all 12 games due to injury, he still led all tight ends in most statistical categories with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would become Trask’s weapon of choice all year round. As for Trask, he will be on display QB21 with Kirk HerbstreitIt will be a seven-episode run featuring six of the top-rated quarterbacks in the country. For Trask, the theme will focus on his journey from high school to a multi-year Florida starter. The episode airs Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. According to the release, the entire series will premiere for four consecutive days. Along with Trask, it will feature Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabamas Mac Jones, Fields, North Dakota State Trey Lance and BYUs Zach Wilson The Gators duo quickly became a sensation during the 2020 season when Trask completed his career as a Heisman Trophy finalist and Pitts won the Mackey Award. “Trask threw for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns for a total of 46 touchdowns last year, while Pitts became the best tight end and one of the best pass catchers in the country with 43 receptions, 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.”

