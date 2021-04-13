Cricket legend Steyn Gun fired to win with Parimatch





In his first video, the star of the top class of cricket Dale Steyn showed the energy associated with Parimatch’s motto, “Fired to win.”

Over the course of a single day of shooting, the “Steyn Gun” demonstrated its speed and irresistible will to shoot non-stop for six hours. The video, produced by Joshua Borill Known for his work with Coca-Cola, Mercedes and Heineken, two production teams took all necessary quarantine standards to complete. A world-class star, Dale radiated positive vibes during production and worked closely with the film crew to light the fires of encouragement for sports enthusiasts around the world. The shoot eventually ended the only way it could have been, starring one of cricket’s biggest names: absolute jaffa. Ivan Liashenko, CMO at Parimatch, stated, “We are putting a lot of effort into strengthening our brand and investing a lot of resources to provide excellent lines of action and secure the best opportunities for sports fans, but that’s not all. Working with Dale, whose name is already in the hall of cricket fame, just takes us to a new level: evolving from a strong company to a trusted brand by evoking the passion of fans for the Steyn Gun. We want to build a more emotional connection with fans and enthusiasts, and support the thrill of sport while recognizing our social responsibility. “ About Parimatch Parimatch combines technology, business and sports to enable seamless entertainment, powered by innovation. Founded in 1994, Parimatch has grown into one of the largest gambling companies in Europe and the CIS. Holding also continues to explore new markets to enter. Parimatch operates from a digital first mindset and is constantly developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed in 60 countries around the world. Includes the winning team of brand ambassadors Conor McGregor Petr Yan, and the Shevchenko sisters. Parimatch is also the global betting partner of popular esports team Fnatic and title partner of Virtus.pro and is UFC’s exclusive betting partner in the CIS region. Video – https://youtu.be/_mDIoz2kVek

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485814/Parimatch_Dale_Steyn_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485815/Parimatch_Dale_Steyn_2.jpg Related Links https://parimatch.tech SOURCE Parimatch

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos