Casey Rogers challenges the defense line





It’s no secret that for Nebraska football to have a successful 2021 season, every player on the roster must take a step. It seems that some of those players are already up for that challenge. Just ask Casey Rogers. After a solid 2020 season, Rogers is ready to make an impact in what will be his senior year. Rogers recorded 24 tackles in 2020. His best game came against Iowa when he had five tackles. Now he’s looking for a follow-up to the season that definitely showed him in the upward direction. Not only is Rogers ready to step up his game, he thinks the whole line of defense will be able to step up their game as well. This is something we heard from Ty Robinson last week, and I can definitely see it. With the number of veterans and players familiar with the defense schedule in the program, it is very plausible. As he told the media on Monday, he felt he had a “ pretty good ” 2020 season. Now he plans to have a “much better” 2021 season. These are the things I like to hear. It seems like a lot of the guys on the Nebraska defense line are focused on getting better. As much as the offense will be necessary for Nebraska football to be successful, the defense will also have to bear the burden. This is now a veterans group. There are no more excuses regarding poor performance. I’m having a bad day, but with the talent on this line, the bar should definitely be set high for football in Nebraska. Rogers is sure setting high expectations for the defense line. “For a footballer, repetitions are the most important thing you can get. It’s hard because I love Ty to death, but I want all of his reps, and it’s the same for him, ”Rogers said. “We have a lot of guys in the room and we all want to improve our game, as I said. But you have to earn those reps. You have to go out and show that you earned those reps. I think that’s a personal focus for everyone. “ I’d love to hear him say this because it shows me he’s just as focused on improving the line of defense. It won’t be all talk when it comes to Rogers. He will continue to play at a high level. Last year he was already on an upward trend and I don’t see why he couldn’t do it again. I’m curious what Rogers is doing. He is one of the more underrated players in his Nebraska tenure. Now we’ll see how hard he’ll work to earn those reps.

