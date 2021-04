AMERICAN FORK, Utah April 13, 2021 / PRNewswire / –KT tape, the leader in drug-free painkillers, today announced the signing of a tennis player, Sofia KeninShe was crowned champion at the Australian Open in 2020, making her the youngest American woman to win that title since 2002. That same year, Kenin was second at the French Open and won the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Player of the Game. Year Price. She is currently the top-ranked American woman in tennis. Kenin will use KT Tape as she continues to compete, hoping to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer. “Sofia is a talented athlete who has already achieved great success in her career,” she said Greg friends, CEO of KT Tape. “We are delighted to welcome her to our family of athletes and proud that KT Tape is helping her train longer and finish stronger during her strenuous tennis season.” The 2020 Australian Open champion is currently ranked fourth in the world and is on his way to Europe to participate in a number of run-up tournaments prior to the French Open. “KT Tape helps me stay strong while I train and participate,” said Kenin. “I am proud to partner with a brand that provides so much support to their athletes.” KT Tape offers solutions for prevention and recovery from common sports injuries (including a tape application for tennis elbow), support for the everyday athlete and non-drug pain relief for anyone suffering from muscle and joint discomfort. From the brand’s signature KT Tape Pro to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level. Fans can support Kenin (IG: @ sofia.kenin), Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape’s signature product, KT Tape Pro, available in red, blue and black, both nationwide and available from retailers www.kttape.com About KT Tape: Located in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in the treatment of sports-related pain and injuries. The company’s mission is to develop breakthrough solutions to enable athletes to compete at their best. For more information visitwww.kttape.com Media contact: Shannon Stern, TBC [email protected] 443-341-7310 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kt-tape-signs-top-ranked-tennis-player-sofia-kenin-301267843.html SOURCE KT tape







