Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Hockey: 2021 teams laden with college commits, 100-point scorers





Dodge County goalkeeper Sky Hughes (00) stops a shot during a game against Tartan last season at Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson. (Post Bulletin file photo by Traci Westcott)

SKY HUGHES DODGE COUNTY Senior goalkeeper

Of interestThe senior three-year starter for the Wildcats has multiple college offers, but has yet to decide. She was a top-10 finalist for the Minnesota Senior Goalie of the Year award and had a 2.40 GAA, a .922 save percentage and two shutouts. Maggie Hanzel of Rochester Lourdes controls the puck in a Section 1A semi-final on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 against Austin at Graham Arena. Hanzel scored the winning goal with 8.9 seconds to go Friday in the section 1A championship game to send the Eagles back to the state. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) MAGGIE HANZEL LOURDES Senior defense Of interestPlayer of the Year and Boston U. Commit is Lourdes all-time leader in assists (90), second in goals (59) and points (149). Led the team in scoring this season with 20 goals and 38 points. Played hockey in three Class A girls’ state tournaments. Eliza DiNatale ELIZA DiNATALE DODGE COUNTY Senior defense Of interestTransfer from Red Wing became a top-pair defender for the Wildcats this season, finishing with 13 points. A five-year varsity regular, including four seasons as a Red Wing striker, the Wisconsin-Superior Commission ended her high school career with 102 points. Mayos Devynn Priest, 15, moves the puck while being defended by Century / John Marshalls Megan Gamble, 17, at a girls’ hockey game on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) DEVYNN PRIEST MAYO Senior attacker Of interestThe five-year-old Varsity regular finished her career with 80 goals and 135 points, including five goals and eight points in seven games in a senior season cut short by COVID outbreaks. Priest led Mayo in scoring in four of her five varsity seasons. Kate Holtz KATE HOLTZ AUSTIN Junior attacker Of interest: Holtz led Austin in scoring the past two seasons. Had 22 goals and 32 points this season. Reached the goal of 50 careers and 100 careers this season. Will enter her senior season with 109 career points. Lourdes Abby Wick, 19, controls the puck during a Section 1A girls’ semi-final hockey game against Austin on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) ABBY WICK LOURDES Senior attacker Of interest: Colby College (Waterville, Maine) has set career highs this season in goals (12), assists (22) and points (34). Ends her four-year varsity career with Lourdes with 24 goals and 80 points. Wick played in three Class A girls’ state hockey tournaments. Dodge County Wildcats forward Lyndi Schubert was the team’s top scorer as a junior in 2020-21. She played on the Wildcats varsity for five seasons. (contributed photo) LYNDI SCHUBERT DODGE COUNTY Junior additional attacker Of interest: The forward has been playing in the Wildcats varsity in the seventh grade since her season. Led the team this season with nine goals and 17 points. Has 21 career goals and 45 points. She missed her entire second season due to an injury. Austin Goalie Shelby Davidson (33) saves during a Section 1A girls’ semi-final hockey game against Lourdes on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

SHELBY DAVIDSON Austin Senior goalkeeper Played every minute this season, going 8-10-1 with a 3.39 GAA, .912 save percentage and one shutout. Elizabeth Fagerlind ELIZABETH FAGERLIND Dodge Co. Senior Defense The multisport highlight is dedicated to playing hockey and golf in Augsburg. Had six goals and 10 points as a senior. Mayos Maggie Augeson, 22, and Red Wings Allison Roe, 11, compete for the puck in a Big Nine Conference game at the Rochester Recreation Center on Saturday, January 19, 2019.

MAGGIE AUGESON Mayo Senior Defense Mayos most consistent defender, excels at playing opponents in rush while staying on firing ranges and breaking up shot attempts. Century / John Marshalls Greta Freed (1) moves the puck during a girls’ hockey game against Mayo on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected]) GRETA FREED Century / JM Senior Forward Five-year vetera has played for JM / Lourdes (2016-17), JM (2017-20) and Century / JM (2020-21). Had 67 career goals and 126 points. Lourdes Carmen Erickson (6) shoots a goal during a Section 1A girls’ semi-final hockey game against Austin on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / [email protected])

CARMEN ERICKSON Lourdes Senior Forward The four-year-old varsity regular has more than doubled her total career points. Had 21 points and 34 for her career this season. Anna Braun ANNA BRAUN Dodge Co. Senior attacker St. Mary’s Commit was a consistent goalscorer this season with 16 points, earning her 31 points for her five-season varsity career. McKenna Freerksen, 21, of Dodge County controls the puck during a Section 1AA girls’ quarter-final hockey game against Owatonna on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Kasson.

McKENNA FREERKSEN Dodge Co. Senior additional attacker Has multiple offers to play college hockey next season. Had seven goals, 15 points as a senior. Austin: So. D Sarah Wangen (4-1216); Jr. F Isikiyah Hemann (5-813); Sr. F Lexi Stich (6-511). Century / John Marshall: F Kailey Birkestrand (9-514); D Collette Barry (4-59); D Ella Tominnello (0-44); D Katherine Thorvilson (0-22); G Abigail Conners (7-11-0, 3.74 GAA, .898 save pc, 1 shutout). Lourdes: Jr. F Lizzie Pike (8-513); Fr. D Layla Rippentrop (6-511); Sr. D Paige Gallaugher (5-49); 8th G Ida Huber (7-8-0, 3.65 GAA, .897 save pc, 1 shutout). Mayo: Jr. F Elizabeth Arendt (5-27); Jr. F Milla Sadowy (4-26); Sr. D Luella Bianco (1-45); 8th G Grace Kober (2-2-0, 1.66 GAA, .928 save pct., SO 2); Fr. G Alivia Haakenson (2-3-0, 3.12 GAA, .898 save pct.). red wing: Fr. F Tatum Zylka (13-316); I know. F Allison Roe (9-312); Sr. D Scout Copeland (2-68); I know. G Leigha Kitzmann (1-9-0, 4.90 GAA, .879 save pc). Winona: Aliya Gricius (0-17-0, 6.76 GAA, .883 save pc, 48.4 saves per game, 54.8 shots per game).

